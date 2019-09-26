Kim Kardashian Showcases Tiny Waist In Skimpy White Crop Top During Outing With Baby Psalm West

Kim Kardashian flaunted her impressive figure on Wednesday after she was spotted out with her youngest child, baby boy Psalm West, in Beverly Hills.

The Daily Mail reports that Kim was seen sporting a comfy and casual look that put all of her curves on full display. In the photos obtained the outlet, Kardashian is seen wearing a pair of white sweatpants. She paired the pants with a tight-fitting white T-shirt, which she pulled back into a knot in order to make tighter around her famous figure.

The ensemble flaunted Kim’s tiny waist, toned arms, curvy hips, and long legs as she carried her adorable baby boy around. Kim accessorized with a simple ring on her finger and some gray and black sneakers on her feet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had her shoulder-length dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that swept over her shoulders.

Kim also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, glossy pink lips, and a pink eye shadow. She added black eyeliner, a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush on her cheeks to complete the glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim’s curves and toned physique are the result of tons of hard work in the gym. Kardashian has previously opened up about what she does to keep herself fit and healthy and revealed that she spends a lot of time working out.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ she says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim stated, per People Magazine.

Meanwhile, Kardashian revealed that she didn’t start to see results right away, despite all of her hard work. Instead, she encouraged her fans to stick with their routine because they’ll eventually be able to see a change in their bodies.

Loading...

“I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” she added.

Meanwhile, fans who want to keep up with Kim Kardashian’s busy life can following the reality star on her Instagram account.