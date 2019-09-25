Duggar Family Has Put Grandma Mary’s House Up For Sale Months After Her Tragic Death

The Duggar family has been through a lot this past year with losing Grandma Mary in May in a tragic drowning accident. It happened in the swimming pool in the back of her house that she shared with her daughter Deanna. Fans have been wondering if one of the family members would end up living there now that she is gone, but that is not going to happen as it has recently been put up for sale.

Grandma Duggar lived near Jim Bob and Michelle’s big house, although it doesn’t appear to actually be on their property, It is supposedly just down the road, so the family was able to go visit her often and it also wasn’t too far for her to pop over to her son’s big house as well. According to the listing that was originally found by the Facebook page called Duggar Family News: Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray, the house has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms on 1.51 acres, and of course, the swimming pool.

It may not be too surprising to fans that the reality stars have chosen to sell the home. It is likely painful for the family to be there without Grandma Mary and holds plenty of memories.

Cousin Amy Duggar had previously said on her Instagram stories how hard it was to go through her things. Just last month, she wrote that she was missing her that day and reminisced on how she and Grandma Duggar would sit on the stairs at her house and talk. There is no doubt that the rest of the family feels the same way and have their own special memories of her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mary’s funeral will be highlighted on the upcoming season of Counting On. The TLC cameras were there at the memorial service as the family shed their tears and expressed their sorrow after she died. The previews showed that more details will be revealed about what exactly happened that day. Jim Bob will speak out on the moment that he got the shocking phone call from his sister telling him that their mother was gone.

Grandma Duggar’s death this year was not the only tragedy the family has seen. Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin, lost their baby girl due to a miscarriage when she was 20 weeks along. Last year was also the miscarriage of Josiah and Lauren Duggar’s child as well. It has been a tough few months for the family.

The new season of Counting On is set to begin on Tuesday, October 15, at 9 p.m. ET.