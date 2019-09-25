Kaley Cuoco Sips Wine In Her Nightgown As She Jokes About Getting Her Eyes Dilated: ‘Not Happy About It’

Leave it to Kaley Cuoco to bring the funny to a less than ideal situation.

As those who follow her on social media know, The Big Bang Theory star loves to share photo and video updates with her legion of followers. The blond beauty regularly posts photos from red carpet events and other projects that she is working on as well as her fair share of photos of her brood of pets. From time to time, Cuoco also shares silly photos on both her Instagram feed and on her Instagram story.

Yesterday, the actress took to social media to share a funny photo of herself after she got her eyes dilated. In the snapshot, Cuoco stands in a room that appears to be in her home. The 33-year-old appears front and center in the image, holding up a glass of red wine in one hand while showing off her pink-manicured nails. Cuoco looks to be makeup-free in the photo, wearing her long, blond locks up in a high and messy bun and covering her face with a pair of big black sunglasses.

The beauty looks casual in a purple-colored nightgown that has different breeds of dogs all over it. In the middle of the nightgown, the shirt reads “let sleeping dogs lie.”

And in the photo, Cuoco’s toned and tanned legs are also on display. And in true Kaley fashion, she makes a silly caption to poke fun at having her eyes dilated.

“Had my eyes dilated. Not happy about it. Can barely see this. I’m typing by memory,” she captioned the photo.

As previously mentioned, Cuoco has a huge following of over 5.6 million on Instagram alone and she loves to share a wide variety of images with her loyal followers. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty looked stunning in a solo-shot that was shared for fans. In the image, the beauty stood against a cream-colored background and looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face.

For the photo op, Cuoco wore her long, blond-dyed locks down and slightly waved and she also sported a beautiful face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Cuoco accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace and looked pretty casual in a solid black T-shirt.

In just a day since the photo went live on her page, it’s already racked up a ton of traffic for the actress with over 333,000 likes and well over 1,400 comments.

Fans can keep up with Cuoco by giving her a follow on Instagram.