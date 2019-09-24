Donald Trump ‘Gone’ As Impeachment Process Starts, Anthony Scaramucci Says: ‘It’s Only A Matter Of Time’

One of Donald Trump’s former cabinet members is predicting his demise as the formal impeachment process begins.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of formal impeachment hearings against Trump related to reports that he pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son in that country. As CNN reported, Democrats spent much of the day in caucus and emerged to announce the start of hearings against Trump.

A number of Democrats have spoken out publicly about allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine and may have withheld more than $250 million in military aid ahead of his requests for the country to investigate Hunter Biden. Now, a former cabinet member turned vocal Trump critic is weighing in as well.

Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump critic who eventually became one of the president’s fiercest backers and served a short time as White House communications director, took to Twitter as reports of the formal impeachment process were emerging to predict that Trump would not make it through the process.

“He is gone. It’s only a matter of time now and negotiation,” Scaramucci tweeted. “[Donald Trump] is done.”

Scaramucci has frequently attacked Donald Trump on his more controversial policies, publicly questioning the president’s mental well-being and predicting that Trump would not make it to the end of his first term. Scaramucci recently compared Trump to President Lyndon Johnson, who abruptly announced that he would not seek re-election.

“It’s not clear to me that he’s going to make it,” Scaramucci told CNN, via Salon. Scaramucci went on to predict that Trump would drop out of the race, just as Johnson had in 1968.

Just before Democrats announced the start of formal impeachment hearings on Tuesday, Trump announced that he had authorized the release of the “complete, fully declassified and unredacted” transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that sparked the reports. Democrats have called for the release of the full whistleblower report, which reportedly includes information beyond the July 25 phone call.

“It’s nice to have the transcript. We don’t even know right now if the complaint is about the transcript, in part or in whole. And without the complaint we don’t know what the IG thought was so urgent,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, via CNBC.

BREAKING: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the House of Representatives will launch an official impeachment inquiry against President Trump. "The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution," she says. pic.twitter.com/Xt5WcJoU1X — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) September 24, 2019

Anthony Scaramucci continued to attack Trump on Twitter after the announcement of impeachment hearings, later calling him a “national and international disgrace.”