‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: The Skeleton Could Be The Biggest Mystery Of All

The Masked Singer Season 2 premiere is right around the corner, and fans are already putting in their best guesses for which stars they may see on the show this season. However, viewers seem to be all over the board when it comes to the identity of The Skeleton.

Newsweek reports that one of the biggest clues from The Skeleton’s sneak peek package included the number 4261 written on a tombstone. The number could obviously be a celebrity’s birth date, and Law & Order: SVU star Christopher Meloni fits that bill with a birthday of April 2, 1961.

However, other fans are guessing Bobby Bones for obvious reasons. The radio host isn’t opposed to reality TV as he’s currently the reigning Dancing with the Stars champ.

However, fans commented on the show’s official YouTube page have some very different ideas about who may be under the elaborate mask.

Names such as Corey Feldman, Adam Scott, and John Stamos, have all be thrown around. While others have guessed Ashton Kutcher, or even a member of the Pretty Little Liars cast as The Skeleton says he’ll be taking the secret of his identity to “the grave” and then puts his finger up to his mouth to make a hush noise — a move that PLL fans know was a huge part of the opening credits. Author Stephen King has also been mentioned as a possibility.

“Most people think 4261 is a date but I a agree with a different theory. Stephen King is the king of horror. He has 42 movie adaptations and 61 novels. One of his novels being Skeleton Crew. Stephen King can also sing and play guitar and is quite good. Shout out to @WilRav on Twitter who first came up with this theory,” one YouTube comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some other huge names have been mentioned for other characters on the show this season. Fans think that someone like Wayne Brady could be the Thingamagij, Mayim Bialik could be behind The Flower costume, and the Freddie Highmore or Neil Patrick Harris could be hiding under The Ice Cream mask.

For The Eagle, fans have a ton of opinions. They believe it could be a rocker like Alice Cooper, Willie Nelson, Bret Michaels, or even Axl Rose.

Meanwhile, The Fox is also stumping viewers with names like Jeremy Renner, James Marsden, Chris Pratt, and Hugh Jackman being thrown around.

It looks like fans are just going to have to tune in to The Masked Singer Season 2 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday nights to find out which stars are under the costumes.