‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Ditches Wedding Ring As Husband Joe’s Deportation Looms

Teresa Giudice was without her ring at a recent event.

Teresa Giudice may be preparing to end her marriage to husband Joe Giudice as he faces what will likely be a deportation.

Although Joe has appealed a judge’s October 2018 ruling on more than one occasion, he has not yet heard a final answer in regard to his fate. That said, when it comes to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s plans for her future, she’s made it clear that their marriage will end if Joe is sent back to Italy and a new report claims it may happen either way.

On September 21, Radar Online shared a report in which they confirmed that Teresa was seen without her wedding ring during Friday’s “Housewives’ Night” fan event at the Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, Maryland. As the outlet revealed, Giudice was joined by her co-star, Margaret Jopsehs, and The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Ashley Darby and The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Sonja Morgan at the event and in photos, her left hand was missing her wedding ring.

As fans may have seen online, Margaret, Sonja, and Ashley all shared a photo of Teresa without her ring while Teresa didn’t post any images from their night together.

According to the report, Teresa is completely done with Joe at this point in her life and has no interest in pretending she’s still committed. Instead, she is allegedly planning to file for divorce from Joe even if his appeal is successful.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa and her family, including her younger brother, Joe Gorga, are currently filming their reaction to Joe’s latest court loss, which took place earlier this month. As fans may have heard, Joe Giudice attempted to convince a judge to allow him to go home to his wife and kids as he awaits a judge’s decision on his latest deportation appeal.

According to another Radar Online report, fans will be seeing plenty of the drama surrounding Joe’s legal issues when the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey begins airing. That said, when it comes to the marriage drama supposedly going down between Teresa and her husband, it’s unclear if fans will be seeing any of that when the show premieres.

Teresa and her co-stars, including her brother and his wife, Melissa Gorga, will return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for a 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.