Hannah Brown Reveals Her Biggest Fear About Competing On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The former star of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, has revealed her biggest fear about competing this season on Dancing With the Stars, and revealing that her reality television show past has something to do with it.

During an interview for the podcast Bachelor Party, the former Bachelorette star claims that while she is very happy as a contestant on the current season of Dancing With the Stars, she still has several issues to work through to fully embrace the experience. She shared that the experience has been mentally taxing, revealing that her biggest fear of competing on the show is the fear of failure.

“If somebody asks me, ‘What’s your hardest struggle?’ I’m like, ‘It’s not pointing my toes… I am scared to fail. The fears of failure is really scary for me. I think… sometimes if you’re so scared to fail, then you won’t even try,” she revealed during the podcast.

Brown revealed that she although she seems to be mastering the complicated choreography tossed at her by her professional partner Alan Bersten, she admits to feeling “paralyzed” with fright when running through the routines.

A lot of her fear of failure, she believes, has to deal with her failed attempt at finding true love in the public eye and trying to make the best decision she could despite outside forces that proved to be too strong to ignore on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

“Let’s be honest, there’s a way you could look at my season (of The Bachelorette), and it could look like, ‘Oh, well she did win,’ but there’s a way to look at it and (think) it failed in a typical way. So, it’s like, OK, so it failed, but what did I learn? And I think that’s the way that I kind of look at it now,” she revealed about looking back on her experience on the ABC reality dating show, which had her picking Jed Wyatt over Tyler Cameron.

Brown later attempted to restart a relationship with Cameron during the season’s final episode, after realizing that Wyatt lied to her after they became engaged, but was quickly blindsided by Cameron’s quick hookup with model Gigi Hadid just days after he and Brown had an overnight date at her home.

The reality star also revealed that her time on The Bachelorette led her to have some trust issues reported USA Today. Although they get along great, Brown let Bersten know that it will take a while for her to fully be able to trust him when they are working so closely together.

Loading...

Brown is competing for a mirrorball alongside fellow celebrity contestants Karamo, Lauren Alaina, James van der Beek, Ray Lewis, Kate Flannery, Ally Brooke, Lamar Odom, Kel Mitchell, Sean Spicer, and Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.