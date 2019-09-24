‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Dishes On Status Of Feud With Kailyn Lowry

The feud between Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry started when Briana and Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, struck up a relationship. The relationship began when Briana joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 and, although it was short lived, Briana and Kail have not found a way to get along since the relationship ended. In fact, at the last Teen Mom 2 reunion special, filming had to be done differently than in the past with the the cast filming their segments separately rather than joining together on stage. With a new Teen Mom 2 reunion special getting ready to film, Hollywood Life spoke to Briana about her feud with Kailyn and whether or not the two have found a way to get along.

“To be civilized? Yes, we can definitely work together under the same roof. As far as friends of that nature, going on trips and stuff like that, probably not. Probably not. But I’m down to sit on the couch for the reunion.”

It sounds like Briana and Kailyn aren’t going to be going on any vacations together anytime soon like Kailyn and co-star Leah Messer have done. However, the fact that Briana is open to sitting on the couch with Kailyn for the reunion special is definitely progress!

Aside from her feud with Kailyn, Briana tries to stay out of the Teen Mom 2 drama. In fact, the mom-of-two has been busy focusing on her kids and her personal life and recently bought her own home. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana opened up about her new home that is currently being built and revealed that the home will eventually be for her mom. She even revealed that she won’t have a mortgage because she paid for home with cash.

Briana DeJesus was first introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Briana was then picked to join the cast of the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3 along with Mackenzie McKee and two other cast members. Following the cancellation of the show, Briana maintained a large social media presence. Rumors started swirling that either Briana or Mackenzie would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 and that spot eventually went to Briana. Mackenzie started filming for Teen Mom OG earlier this year, but it is unclear if she will become a full-time cast member like Briana did.

Fans can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV.