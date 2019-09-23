Giuliani Accuses Ukraine Of Laundering $3M For Hunter Biden, Says Scandal Is ‘Only Beginning’

Trump’s attorney points his finger at the Democrats and crony capitalism as being the real story.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, lit up Twitter in the small hours of this morning, posting accusations of the Ukrainian government laundering some $3 million through Latvia and Cyprus before it was received by Hunter Biden on U.S. soil, Fox News reported.

The series of tweets went live just after 3:20 a.m. whereby Giuliani — who is an outspoken critic of the Biden family — pointed his finger at the Democrats, in one of his tweets asking how Obama could allow such a transgression.

“If Dem party doesn’t call for an investigation of Bidens’ millions from Ukraine and billions from China, they will own it. Bidens’ made big money selling public office. How could Obama have allowed this to happen? Will Dems continue to condone and enable this kind pay-for-play?”

Giuliani stated that the real story is the so-called “crony capitalism” whereby the son of a vice president of a powerful nation can go and make millions of dollars sitting on the board of directors of a major gas company. In his slew of tweets, Giuliani also made the prediction that the Ukraine fiasco currently burying Washington for the past week or so is just getting started.

“Biden scandal only beginning. Lots more evidence on Ukraine like today’s money laundering of $3 million. 4 or 5 big disclosures. Also the $1.5 billion China gave to Biden’s fund while Joe was, as usual, failing in his negotiations with China is worse.”

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

In other tweets on the matter from Giuliani asked whether Obama knew that in his own appointed vice president had a son making millions of dollars on the board of what he described as one of Ukraine’s most corrupt companies, allegedly headed by a fugitive who had stolen some $5 billion from the country.

Hunter Biden was banking some $50,000 a month as a member of the board of directors for Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company in the Ukraine, but he had not been accused of anything suspect up until now.

The news arrived shortly after Trump admitted that he’d mentioned Joe Biden’s name in the call with the Ukrainian government, per The Inquisitor, but that it was all perfectly routine. While Democrats pounced on the chance to throw fuel on the fire of their calls for impeachment, many are questioning why the president put himself in a position whereby foul play was even up for question. The full details of the infamous Trump-Ukraine call are yet to be confirmed.