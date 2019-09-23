‘RHOBH’ Star Eileen Davidson Unites With Lisa Rinna And Erika Girardi After Twitter Drama With Lisa Vanderpump

Eileen Davidson's former co-stars joined her at an event.

Eileen Davidson may have recently been called out by her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, but over the weekend, she proved she was on very good terms with her other ex-co-stars, Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna.

After going to war with Vanderpump on Twitter over the reason behind her exit from the show in 2017, Davidson attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, 7 Days to Vegas, and was joined by Girardi and Rinna on the red carpet.

While attending the event, which was held at the Laemmle Music Hall on September 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California, Davidson also posed on the red carpet with her husband, Vincent Van Patten, who will be seen alongside her in the film, which was officially released on September 20.

In photos, Davidson stunned in a strapless pantsuit with a matching pair of pumps. Meanwhile, Girardi, who appeared alongside her on The Young and the Restless on a number of occasions, stunned in a black mini dress, which she paired with a yellow coat and gold boots. As for Rinna, she wore a black wrap-dress and brown snake-print boots, which she topped off with a Louis Vuitton clutch.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Davidson hit it off with both Girardi and Rinna during the years she spent appearing in a full-time role on the show.

Erika Jayne, Eileen Davidson, and Lisa Rinna arrive for the LA Premiere Of ‘7 Days To Vegas’ on September 21, 2019. Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

Prior to stepping out in Los Angeles days ago, Davidson was involved in a messy Twitter feud with Vanderpump after Vanderpump chose to call her out for allegedly being fired from her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Davidson’s online feud with Vanderpump was prompted by her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where she slammed Vanderpump’s exit from the show in June as a “p*ssy move.”

Loading...

Following the appearance, Vanderpump took to her Twitter page, where she told her fans and followers that Davidson had allegedly lied when she said it was her choice to walk away from the show. Meanwhile, in response to Vanderpump’s tweet, Davidson shared a video in which she was seen admitting to being demoted, not fired.

“So [Lisa Vanderpump] and all her lovely friends! I gave this interview a year ago. Check it out around the 13:00 minute mark. Also when I left ⁦[The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], [Bravo TV] asked me not to discuss [details]. Have a lovely day!!!” she tweeted with the interview clip.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime next year.