Donald Trump Says He Would Have ‘No Problem’ With Rudy Giuliani Testifying Before Congress

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would have “no problem” with his attorney Rudy Giuliani testifying before Congress about contacts with the Ukrainian government, Raw Story reports.

“I would have no problem,” Trump responded when asked about the possibility of Congress summoning Giuliani to testify about Trump’s conversations with Ukraine’s newly-elected president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The commander-in-chief has reportedly asked Zelensky to investigate Democratic front-runner Joe Biden son Hunter’s alleged business ties with Ukrainian oligarchs.

Trump described Giuliani as a “very straight shooter,” arguing that his lawyer “wants to see the same thing as a lot of other people with respect to Ukraine.”

The president then weighed in on the situation in the eastern European country, suggesting that it has a corruption problem, and that some of the corruption seems to implicate American politicians.

“Ukraine has had a tremendous corruption problem. Somehow they were involved in a lot of different things that look place in our country, and hopefully, it could be straightened out.”

As Raw Story notes, the White House has been accused of stonewalling investigations, and preventing Trump allies from testifying before Congress, but according to Trump’s statements Giuliani would be allowed to testify.

While speaking to reporters, the president also alleged that he had been “spied on” during his conversation with Zelensky. According to Trump, “you can’t have that happen to a president of the United States.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest controversy involving Trump and Giuliani has to do with information shared by an anonymous whistleblower. The whistleblower’s claims, according to multiple media reports, have to do with Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguir has blocked the full content of the whistleblower’s complaint, however, but Giuliani personally confirmed to the media that Zelensky had been asked to investigate Biden.

Joe Biden: "Depending on what the House finds, he could be impeached but I'm not making that judgment now. The House should investigate it." pic.twitter.com/IodVwlNxvX — The Hill (@thehill) September 22, 2019

Loading...

House Democrats lead by Nancy Pelosi have not done much to get to the bottom of the issue, with the speaker remaining adamantly opposed to putting pressure on the president via an impeachment inquiry. This is reportedly frustrating some Democrats in the House, many of whom believe that the time to be more aggressive in dealing with the Trump administration has come.

Biden has vehemently denied the allegations.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” the Democratic front-runner told members of the media during a Saturday campaign event in Iowa, according to The Daily Beast.

According to Biden, Trump is trying to “intimidate” Zelensky, and the media should focus on him instead of reporting about his son’s alleged ties to Ukrainian businesses.