Mike Johnson Explains Why He Feels Peter Weber Was The Right Fit As The Next ‘Bachelor’

Mike Johnson thinks Peter Weber has what it takes to star as the lead on the next season of 'The Bachelor'.

Just last week it was announced during the reunion episode of Bachelor in Paradise that Peter Weber was given the coveted role of the next Bachelor. While Weber has known for a few weeks now, the rest of Bachelor nation just got the news. Weber is a young pilot from California and was a fan favorite from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. The reaction to Weber taking on this new role was largely mixed. Some fans were in support of the decision while others were disappointed that it wasn’t former military man Mike Johnson. Johnson was admittedly disappointed he didn’t get the role but has said nothing but good things about Weber in wake of the announcement, according to Variety.

Many felt that Johnson deserved the title of the next Bachelor because he would add some much needed diversity to the show. In its history, The Bachelor has only starred white men. Not only when Johnson have been the first African American man to take on the part, but also the first military veteran. Right before Johnson walked on stage for the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show, he was given the disappointing news that he hadn’t in fact been given the part. Now that the disappointment has worn off, Johnson has been quick to praise Weber.

“Peter is just a great, well-rounded gentleman. I’ve always said Peter is 100% a shoo-in for The Bachelor, in my eyes. I mean, he has the perfect family, his brother is really cool, he has a cool job, he lives down the street from the mansion,” Johnson said with a laugh.

In a recent interview, Johnson went on to say that he felt it ended up being a good thing that he didn’t get the role he thought he wanted. He reasoning was that he wouldn’t want to get the part just because he was black, but because he truly deserved it. He went on to praise ABC’s reality chief Rob Mills for making the ultimate casting call.

“First off, I have to give kudos to Rob [Mills] because I wouldn’t want to be considered ‘the first black Bachelor.’ I would want to be The Bachelor because I’m a great individual and great human being,” Johnson said.

Things appear to be looking up for Johnson, who hasn’t yet given up on finding love. As The Inquistir previously reported, the reality television star is currently dating pop sensation Demi Lovato. They are keeping their relationship casual and private.