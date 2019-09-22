Mike Johnson Reveals What He Really Thinks About Demi Lovato

Mike Johnson called Demi Lovato 'astounding and amazing.'

Fans across the nation were disappointed this past week when the news broke that Mike Johnson did not end up getting the coveted position of the next Bachelor. Instead, the role will go to Peter Weber, a fan favorite from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Many were rooting for Johnson to get the role because he would be the very first African American man to ever take on the part. He is also widely respected for his charismatic personalty and for being a military veteran. Even though Johnson didn’t get the coveted part, he did get to go on a date with pop sensation Demi Lovato. Now he’s revealing what he really thinks about the stunning star, according to People.

Johnson caught Lovato’s eye when he appeared on the last season of The Bachelorette. She voiced her appreciation for him on social media with a variety of flirty comments and posts. Despite the fact that Johnson made a connection with Brown during the show, it ended up not being meant to be. This past summer he tried his luck on Bachelor in Paradise, hoping to find love there. He made some connections, but none long lasting. However, the stars may be aligning for he and Lovato.

There’s been lots of rumors that Lovato and Johnson are casually dating and he finally confirmed just last week that he did in fact go out with the star.

Demi Lovato and I went on a date. The woman is quite astounding and amazing. And that’s all I’ll say on that,” he said in a brief interview.

Loading...

But Johnson just couldn’t help but gush about Lovato some more while appearing on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno. He also took the time to define where the two are at now in terms of their connection and whether or not they will have a future together.

“She’s incredibly humble. When Demi and I are together, it’s laughter and we talk about real sh*t. Like, she’s a down-to-earth woman and I respect it so much. And she’s just a really humble, really cool, really fun, down-to-earth person. My status of the relationship with Demi and I are that we are two people exploring each other.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Johnson had been hoping to get the role of the next Bachelor. It wasn’t until he was just about to walk on stage during the Bachelor in Paradise finale that he was told he didn’t get the part. He was admittedly disappointed, but is focusing on the future.