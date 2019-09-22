Lindsay Lohan Confirms That She’s Single After Publicly Flirting With Liam Hemsworth

Lindsay Lohan just confirmed that she is more than ready to start over with Liam Hemsworth.

We previously reported that Lohan openly flirted with Hemsworth on Instagram earlier this month. The Mean Girls actress commented under a reposted photo of the actor and his brother, Chris, while the two were on vacation earlier this month. Lohan commented on E! News’ Instagram page and asked why she hadn’t met The Hunger Games actor sooner. The comment came just weeks after Hemsworth filed from divorce from Miley Cyrus.

While some deemed the comment from Lohan to be inappropriate, the actress recently shared that she can now openly flirt with whomever she chooses. According to Hollywood Life, Lohan appeared on KIIS 1065’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show that she is now a very single woman.

“I actually was seeing someone and we broke up today,” Lohan admitted on the Australian radio show. “You wouldn’t even know who he was. But I had a bit of a day.”

The Parent Trap star was reportedly last romantically linked to Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is reportedly worth around $1 billion, per Hollywood Life. Lohan captured moments of her life with bin Salman frequently, from the private jets to the plethora of gifts she received from him during their time together. Lohan reportedly didn’t disclose too much about the relationship during the interview but confirmed that she first chose to end things with the crown prince.

In addition to bin Salman, Lohan was also previously linked to 26-year-old real estate mogul Egor Tarabasov. The pair reportedly split after Lohan accused Tarabasov of abusing her during their relationship.

While Lohan may be on the market, Hemsworth is seemingly not in the mood to find love again soon. The actor’s impending divorce with Cyrus comes after less than one year of marriage. The couple was also together on and off for a decade after starring together in the movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ The Last Song. A rep for Cyrus was the one to announce that the couple was separated back in August.

One of Hollywood Life‘s sources reportedly told the outlet that the “Slide Away” singer is well aware that Lohan was pining over her soon-to-be-ex-husband. Cyrus reportedly felt that Lohan’s comment was “a good laugh,” and decided to brush it off entirely. Cyrus is reportedly currently in a relationship with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, who likewise ended her marriage to Brody Jenner back in August.