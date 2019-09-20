Brandi Glanville And LeAnn Rimes May Still Be Feuding, See What The Country Singer’s Friend Said On ‘WWHL’

Tanya Tucker spoke about the 'RHOBH' star on Andy Cohen's talk show.

Brandi Glanville’s feud with LeAnn Rimes may not be over after all.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, county singer Tanya Tucker, a close friend of Rimes, said that she spoke to Rimes before her appearance because she thought she was going to be featured on the series alongside the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, not her actual co-guest Brandi Redmond, of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

“She said, ‘You know what? You’ll put her in her place. There will be no problem with that.’ I said, ‘Well, I’d hate to have to kick some a** on the show,'” Tucker recalled.

As fans well know, Glanville and Rimes recently reconciled but for years, they feuded over Rimes’ 2009 affair with Glanville’s ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, who Rimes married in 2011.

While Tucker went right to Rimes when she thought she’d be coming face-to-face with her former nemesis, she was actually scheduled to appear on the show with Redmond and didn’t have to see her at all. That said, Tucker doesn’t actually have any ill will towards Glanville because she’s never met her and doesn’t like to say she doesn’t like someone if she doesn’t actually know them.

Tucker went on to say that she and Rimes are very close and noted that she was fine with Glanville, “as long as she don’t say anything bad about my friend.”

In April of this year, while celebrating Easter as a family, Rimes post a photo of herself, Cibrian, and the two sons Glanville and Cibrian share, Mason and Jake, on Instagram. As The Inquisitr revealed at the time, Rimes labeled the photo as “awkward,” but not because of any potential tension between her and Glanville.

“Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter???? photo/Christmas card?! Lol,” Rimes wrote in the caption of her holiday picture. “Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us! #easter #happyeaster #easter2019 #family #ifyoudonthavesomethingnicetosaypleasemoveon.”

Rimes then said that her description of the photo being awkward was in regard to the way they were standing, not the way they we together.

“Not awkward at all. #clarity,” she added.

Since Rimes and Cibrian got married in 2011, Rimes has been acting as stepmom to Glanville’s two children and at times, that has caused friction between them.

Glanville appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from Season 2 until Season 6 and made a cameo appearance on Season 9.