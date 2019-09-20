Joe Biden Calls For Immediate Release Of Donald Trump’s Transcript Of Call With President Volodymyr Zelensky

The president has denied reports that he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Hunter Biden, calling the whistleblower 'partisan.'

Former Vice President Joe Biden issued a statement on Friday following news reports that President Donald Trump pressured the head of Ukraine to pursue an investigation into Biden’s son during a call the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“If these reports are true, then there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abase our country,” Biden said in the statement on Friday. “This behavior is particularly abhorrent because it exploits the foreign policy of our country and undermines our national security for political purposes. It means that he used the power and resources of the United States to pressure a sovereign nation – a partner that is still under direct assault from Russia – pushing Ukraine to subvert the rule of law in express hope of extracting a political favor.”

Biden continued blasting the president, saying that corruption of the sort undermines institutions of the U.S. government by using them for political purposes. The Democratic Party’s front-runner in the race to face off against Trump in 2020 demanded that the president release a transcript of his call with Zelensky.

Obama’s vice president said that the president should release the transcript in order to allow the American public to decide what, exactly, the president said in the call for themselves. Biden also said Trump should direct the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to “stop stonewalling,” and to release the whistleblower notification to Congress.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, has reportedly refused to share the details of the whistleblower’s claim with Congress in an act some have said is to protect the president.

The president, meanwhile, has denied reports that he asked the Ukraine president to investigate Biden. In tweets Thursday, Trump asked his followers whether they were “dumb enough” to believe that he would make an inappropriate statement to a foreign leader during a phone call that he dubbed “highly populated” with other U.S. officials.

Donald Trump Is The Most Purely Evil Person I've Ever Met, Says His Ghostwriter Tony Schwartz. '..and also the most insecure,' Schwartz said. #DonaldTrump #WhiteHouse https://t.co/HbPXr61scz — INQUISITR (@theinquisitr) September 20, 2019

Trump again denied the allegations to the press at the White House on Friday. According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Trump refuted the allegations put forth by the whistleblower, said he did not know the identity of the whistleblower, and insisted that the whistleblower was “partisan.”

According to CNN, the president, reportedly on a phone call that took place on July 25, asked the leader of the Eastern European nation to investigate Hunter Biden, the Democratic presidential hopeful’s 49-year-old son. A U.S. official who heard the president’s statement filed an official whistleblower complaint to the Intelligence Community Inspector General.

That July call came just one day after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress about his findings into Russian interference into the 2016 election between Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, per CNN.