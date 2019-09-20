Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Nighttime Movie Session After Being Spotted With Ex Younes Bendjima

It seems like Kourtney Kardashian had a wonderful Thursday, for all sorts of different reasons.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star documented her day through her Instagram stories, and it appears that she had a lovely, relaxing day out and about in town, before chilling in bed while watching a movie. Kourt started the day off by going to the nail salon, where she went “back to short and nude,” as she put it in the caption of a quick clip she filmed in the car in which she showcased her pretty new nails.

The short video also offers somewhat of a sneak peek at the mother-of-three’s outfit, as she seems to be wearing a long-sleeved gray dress. She later posted a snap of some delicious-looking bread loafs, as well as a picture of her chic little Prada purse.

Among some Poosh reposts, including articles such as “Consider Yourself a Caffeine Addict? Try These Alternative Sources” and “5 All-Natural Ways To Have Fresh Breath,” Kourtney also posted a cheeky selfie, which showed the complete skintight ensemble that highlighted her hourglass figure and famous curves.

Later on, the 40-year-old documented the amazing sunset over Los Angeles as she cruised down the traffic in typical Californian style. She also picked up some fresh produce such as artichokes and olives, as she is probably feeling reminiscent of her lavish summer spent in Portofino, Italy.

Later in the evening, Kourtney chilled in bed as she watched the 1995 film, Don Juan DeMarco, starring Johnny Depp. Feeling romantic but perhaps trying to convey a message, she also shared yet another Poosh post titled, “4 Reasons To Be Happy You’re Single.”

However, as fans know, this was a bit of a weird choice considering the brunette beauty was spotted that very same day enjoying a stroll with her ex, Algerian model Younes Bendjima. In fact, the pair seemed to be more than friends as they held hands and looked absolutely smitten to be in each other’s presence, as The Inquisitr reported.

Kourtney and the 26-year-old famously broke up last year after rumors emerged claiming that Younes had cheated on her, and the two hadn’t been seen together in over a year. It comes as a bit of a shock to see that the former couple has seemingly reunited, but they both looked happy to be spending time together. Kourtney appears to be taking a leaf out of her ex Scott Disick’s book, who is also dating the much-younger Sofia Richie.