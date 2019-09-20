Watch Cagliari Calcio Vs. Genoa CFC Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Serie A Matchday 4 Opener In Sardinia

Genoa CFC look to get back on track after their first defeat of the season when they face Cagliari Calcio.

Genoa CFC are off to a solid start in the 2019/2020 Serie A season, after escaping relegation by just a single goal in goal difference last time around. But after a dramatic 3-3 draw against heavily favored AS Roma to open their season, as The Inquisitr reported, and a solid 2-1 win over Fiorentina, “The Griffin” hit a wall against Atalanta last weekend, and now hope to take advantage of struggling Cagliari Calcio team to get their early season campaign back on track when they travel to face the 13th-place side in a match that will stream live from Sardinia.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A Friday clash pitting 13th-place Cagliari Calcio against 10th-place Genoa CFC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 16,200-seat Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy, on Friday, September 20.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Friday, or 11:45 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the stream starting at 12:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Saturday morning, September 21.

While Genoa look to recover from their first loss of the season, Cagliari are coming off their first win, when they took all three points away from Parma, on the strength of two goals from defender Luca Ceppitelli — who is now responsible for half of Cagliari’s goal total this season, according to Traders350.

The hosts will again be without their star midfielder Radja Nainggolan, picked up on loan from Inter Milan this season, who will miss his second straight match due to a calf injury.

Luca Ceppitelli has scored half of Cagliari’s four goals so far. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a free live online stream of the Cagliari Calcio vs. Genoa CFC Italian Serie A match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Isolani vs. Il Grifone matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by FreeSports TV, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Calcio. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will be the exclusive source for a livestream of the Serie A Round 4 showdown.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in many countries across the globe — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. A comprehensive list of streaming links for those and other outlets around the world that will carry the Cagliari Calcio vs. Genoa CFC match live is available by visiting LiveSoccer TV.