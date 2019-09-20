‘One Piece’ Chapter 956 Recap, Spoilers: Is The News About Sabo’s Death One Of Morgans’ Lies?

Before One Piece Chapter 956 was released, most fans were excited to know what would happen in the upcoming war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates. One Piece Wano Act 2 concluded with Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates alliance finally starting their raid at Onigashima to take down Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. However, the latest chapter of One Piece featured a different scene than fans expected — the aftermath of the Reverie Arc.

In One Piece Chapter 956, big news kept coming, one after another. The abolishment of the Warlord System, the failed assassination attempt of the royals of the Alabasta Kingdom, and the death of Luffy’s sworn brother, Revolutionary Army Chief of Staff Sabo, were all new pieces of information released during this chapter. Many fans were surprised and saddened to hear about Sabo’s death.

One Piece Chapter 956 spoilers reveal that Sabo and the Revolutionary Army commanders headed to the Holy Land Mary Geoise with the goal of freeing their comrade Bartholomew Kuma, the former Warlord who was turned into a mindless slave as punishment for going up against the World Government. When they were about to rescue Kuma from the hands the Celestial Dragons, Sabo and his allies were stopped by Navy Admiral Fujitora and Navy Admiral Ryokugyu.

Fujitora and Ryokugyu were undeniably formidable opponents for Sabo, but most One Piece fans at Reddit are not convinced that they could easily kill the second strongest member of the Revolutionary Army. While most people who are close to Sabo seem to believe that he really died, Monkey D. Dragon and some of the members of the Revolutionary Army are doubting the reports released by World Economic Newspaper Company President Morgans, whom they called as a “big, fat, lying bird president.”

????‍☠️In our salute to #TalkLikeAPirateDay, we're giving a special #OnePiece prize pack to one lucky winner!

To play: RT and follow @ToeiAnimation, then comment with your favorite quote from any of the pirates from the series! Contest ends on 9/20. pic.twitter.com/jRvdrPI4r1 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) September 19, 2019

Loading...

Morgans is known for spreading lies and exaggerating news just to increase the sales of his newspaper. This is proven by his report after the Whole Cake Island Arc when he told the world that Luffy defeated Emperor Big Mom. That lie gave Luffy a bounty of 1.5 billion berries and the title as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea. In the latest chapter of One Piece, Morgans called himself a “DJ of Words” who occasionally spins lies to move the hearts of the people, opening up the possibility that he fabricated the news about Sabo’s death.

More information is expected to be revealed in One Piece Chapter 957. It could feature what really happened in the epic battle between Sabo, the Revolutionary Army commanders, and the two Navy Admirals.