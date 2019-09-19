Tamar Braxton Claims Loni Love Got Her Fired From ‘The Real’ In Scathing Rant: ‘Cut the BS’

Tamar also called out her "dusty a**" former show and claimed that she's tired of Loni "lying" in a scathing rant.

Tamar Braxton is once again accusing former The Real co-host Loni Love of getting her fired from The Real back in 2016. After previously claiming that Loni was behind the decision to have her removed from the daytime talk show, something the comedian has repeatedly denied, Tamar claimed to have proof in a new post shared to Instagram.

The outspoken Braxton Family Values reality star shared several screen shots to her Instagram account on September 18, which showed a text exchange between herself and a friend who claimed that they had proof Loni had allegedly been writing letters to the network to get Tamar “kicked off the show” three years ago.

Though the person sending the messages name was not visible in the upload, they alleged in the text messages that they had “confirmation” from someone who had supposedly worked with Loni and wrote for her.

“I told everyone and no one wanted to believe me,” Braxton said in the text exchange with the unknown source, referring to her previous accusations shortly after she was let go from the daytime talk show, which still airs with Loni, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Bailon as co-hosts.

The messages then continued in the screen shot, with the person claiming that Love was allegedly writing the letters whilst Braxton was in surgery for health issues. Tamar called the situation “God’s plan” and denied that she was being “messy.”

“*Allegedly*… When the guilt settles…. Lonnie cut the BS!!!” Tamar captioned the screen shots, incorrectly spelling Loni’s name.

Then referencing her most recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show where she discussed her former show, she added, “The girls are SURELY watching.”

BET reported that Loni then clapped back at the claims on Instagram, writing, “Who writes letters? Who sent this? Let’s talk it out. Stop going on every other show. You know you want too.. And bring ya man!!!”

But that wasn’t all from Tamar. After Todrick Hall tried to get the two to reconcile by commenting on the Instagram post, she hit back, “… well Lonnie shouldn’t have been stalking me and Wendy today and started this bulls**t!! I’ve said NOTHING mean about them nor they dusty a** show!!”

“She should have just left me the f**k alone!!! It’s too much. I’m tired of her lying and me taking it! NO MORE!!!” she continued. “Everyone who knows me knows I’m not thinking about them and wish them well… they should have sat this one out! Periodt.”

The intense drama between the two – who have been embroiled in a pretty nasty feud ever since Tamar left The Real in 2016 – boiled over once again after Love invited her on the show in August as a guest for the new season, which began airing earlier this month.

Though Tamar declined the invitation to return, she did discuss the ladies and all the drama that boiled over after she left the daytime talk show during her most recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this week.

As reported by Page Six, Braxton said on the daytime talk show that she had no plans to return to chat with The Real ladies and also didn’t want to be used as a “marketing tool” by her former friends. She accused them of being catty during her two seasons as a co-host.

The remaining The Real co-hosts then discussed Tamar’s comments on their show, with Tamera Mowry-Housley – who was once very close with the reality star – responding to the claims of cattiness.

“My reputation is not one of cattiness,” she said in part when speaking about her former friend, noting that she’d been in the business for 20 years and was respected by her fellow co-stars.

“I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it. It’s unfair. It’s unfair,” Tamera continued of the drama. “What I don’t like is that out there. The falseness.”

Loni then wrapped things up by telling Tamar through the TV screen that she was still welcome to come back to The Real as a guest and that she should return so that they can “close the circle” on their drama.