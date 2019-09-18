‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Peter’s Ready To Go Eliminate Shiloh & Jason Asks Spinelli For Help

Shiloh is continuing to pressure Peter to help him get out of the mess he’s in, and General Hospital spoilers tease that Peter will show he’s willing to go to great lengths to get himself out of this difficult situation. At the same time, Jason is growing increasingly suspicious of Peter, and he’s about to call in reinforcements to figure out what’s going on.

During Wednesday’s show, Shiloh called Jason and then filled Peter in on the call when Peter arrived at Pentonville to meet with his adversary. Shiloh insists he really has nothing to lose at this point, and he demands that Peter follow through and get him out of jail.

General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek for Thursday’s show suggest that Shiloh may soon find that his tactics are going to backfire on him. Rather than cave to Shiloh’s demands, it appears that Peter may decide to get rid of his nemesis and thus eliminate the risk that his past will be exposed.

However, Peter may come to find he acted too slowly in this regard. Thanks to the phone call that Shiloh made, Jason is suspicious and determined to learn more. General Hospital spoilers detail that he’ll ask Spinelli to jump in and try to find out what it is that ties Peter and Shiloh together.

Who will ultimately come out on top in this battle between Shiloh and Peter? General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that fans shouldn’t expect to see Shiloh killed off quite yet, although many viewers have been expecting that to eventually happen.

General Hospital spoilers note that soon Shiloh will head to court and testify on his own behalf. As The Inquisitr has shared, he will also cross paths with Willow and Chase there and do his best to make her squirm.

Both Shiloh and Peter will be scrambling throughout next week as they both try to find ways to achieve their own personal, and quite opposite, goals. Fans wouldn’t think that Shiloh would underestimate Jason at this point, but having Jason and Spinelli digging around in all of this could spell trouble for both Port Charles villains.

It’s not known how much of Spinelli fans will see in this next run of shows, but it sounds as if it’ll be at least a handful. Actor Bradford Anderson has been sharing some teases via his Instagram page, and viewers always love seeing Spinelli interact with Steve Burton’s Jason and Kelly Monaco’s Sam.

Could Spinelli end up being the one to expose the truth about Peter to Maxie? What will come of Shiloh? Fans are anxious to see both these villains held accountable for their misdeeds, and General Hospital spoilers tease that this may finally be coming soon.