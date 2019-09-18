‘The View’ Star Meghan McCain Slams Fox News’ Laura Ingraham For Once Fat-Shaming Her

The View star Meghan McCain slammed Fox News reporter Laura Ingraham on a recent episode of the ABC talk series after she revealed she was once “fat-shamed” by the commentator. This admission came on the heels of a statement by comedian Bill Maher who revealed that it was okay to fat-shame overweight people, the same way those who smoke are shamed for their actions.

McCain claimed that she was shamed by Ingraham, who once told her she was too overweight to make it on television.

“I want to say if I weren’t fat-shamed, I wouldn’t have a career,” McCain said to the studio audience in attendance. “Laura Ingraham said I was too plus-sized to have a career. Shout out, Laura! I’m on The View and you’re not.”

McCain then said she continues to struggle with mean-spirited comments about her weight from online trolls.

“I’m fat-shamed every day. Every day somebody on Twitter is like, you’re too fat to be on The View, blah blah blah. It is so cruel but I struggle with my weight, and I go, like, way up. I’m, like, 20 pounds up, 20 pounds down. I struggle with it,” the conservative commentator revealed to the panel, which included Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman, and Sunny Hostin.

Panelist Joy Behar was not on the show the day McCain made her heartfelt admission.

McCain then explained and Hostin agreed with her, that those who are overweight or obese deserved compassion from those around them. She noted that she believed that the obesity epidemic in the United States is a lot about poverty and access to proper health care.

Hostin then stated that a lot of the issues regarding obesity, particularly in places called “food deserts,” stem from those that live in low-income and impoverished communities, reported ABC News.

Goldberg also noted that before someone comments on a person’s weight, they should be spoken to with kindness first because there could be any number of underlying issues they are dealing with that have caused them to add to their figure. She said that if people want to try to find a way to help someone they care about that struggles with their weight, they should have a “conversation” before they shame them.

The discussion came on the heels of The Late, Late Show host James Corden’s rebuttal of Maher’s aforementioned remarks on his talk and entertainment show. Corden said that overweight people do not need to be fat-shamed as they clearly know they are overweight. He also said that it is a struggle that is very real for many people and, before Maher comments on those who are overweight, he should think twice before speaking.

“While you’re encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths, just think a little harder about what comes out of yours,” Corden said to the talk show host directly.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.