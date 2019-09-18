Anthony Bourdain Auction Of ‘Most Prized’ Items Will Benefit His Family & The Culinary Institute Of America

Late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s “most prized” items will be heading for the auction block, including many personal effects and a handmade chef’s knife that was used by the star of CNN’s Parts Unknown.

The collection, which contains nearly 200 of Bourdain’s items, will be divided and displayed at exhibitions with Lark Mason Associates in New York, Texas, and Georgia, amid the online auction taking place between Oct. 9 and Oct. 30, reported Fox News. Previews of the items that will be up for auction will be able to be viewed online beginning Oct. 2.

Some of the 200 items up for purchase are artwork, home apparel, and furnishings. Also being made available to purchase are some of the chef’s beloved vinyl records and a manuscript from his novel titled “Bone in the Throat.”

For true Bourdain aficionados, perhaps the most sentimental item on the list will be a Bob Kramer chef’s knife, made custom for Bourdain from steel and meteorite. It is expected to fetch upwards of $4,000-$6,000 at auction.

Fox News reported that the auction will benefit Bourdain’s wife and daughter, as well as the Culinary Institute of America.

“We are deeply honored that the Bourdain family has chosen to further Anthony’s curiosity and passion for learning through this generous donation that will support CIA students in their journeys,” said CIA President Dr. Tim Ryan in a statement, as reported by Fox News. “The ability to travel and experience other cuisines and cultures first-hand is a priceless gift that will ensure that his legacy lives on in the future leaders of the food world.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that the beloved late chef was honored with multiple Emmy nominations for his final season of CNN’s Parts Unknown. Bourdain was honored with six nods in a variety of categories for the show, which covered the joint experience of food and travel around the world. The show would go on to win two Primetime Emmy Awards, one for Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming — for an episode dedicated to Kenya — and the other for Outstanding Informational Series Or Special.

Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room on June 6, 2018, at the age of 61, of an apparent suicide, according to E! Entertainment Television. He was working on a new episode in Strasbourg, France, when he took his own life. Bourdain’s close friend, French chef Eric Ripert, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room. The two were working together on the episode at the time of his death.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.