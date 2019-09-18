NFL Rumors: Chiefs Reportedly Expected To ‘Emerge As A Primary Suitor’ For Jalen Ramsey

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is reportedly seeking a trade following a heated sideline argument with Doug Marrone during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. With the Jaguars now at 0-2 and Ramsey just one of multiple NFL players who have demanded to be traded in recent weeks, the latest rumors suggest that the Kansas City Chiefs are the most likely candidate to successfully trade for the disgruntled defensive back.

In a Twitter post shared on Tuesday, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora revealed that there is a “strong sentiment” among NFL general managers that Kansas City will step up as a “primary suitor” for the 24-year-old Ramsey. He added that the Chiefs are “all-in” this season as they hope to improve on their successful 2018 campaign and have been known in the past to welcome “difficult” players to their roster.

“Could their secondary hold up vs New England in January? What about w/Ramsey?” La Canfora continued, also noting that the Chiefs currently have a weakness at the cornerback position.

As observed by NBC Sports Bay Area, the Chiefs’ defense was a general area of weakness in 2018 and a stark contrast to their explosive offense, which is led by players such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Last season, the Chiefs had the second-worst passing defense in the NFL, allowing a total of 4,374 yards – this led to a number of defensive upgrades in the 2019 offseason, as Kansas City added players such as defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

While the Chiefs appear to have improved in this area in their two games so far this season, the outlet stressed that Ramsey could send Kansas City’s defense “into another stratosphere” if the team trades for him.

FOCUS on another level this year.. King’s table is all set ???????? #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/rpPTn8L0K0 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 28, 2019

Although NBC Sports Bay Area noted that Ramsey has previously been cited as saying he’d like to play in Las Vegas once the Oakland Raiders make their eventual move to the city, the publication said that the Chiefs do indeed have the resources to acquire the Jaguars cornerback, given how third-year pro and reigning NFL MVP Mahomes is still playing on his rookie contract.

Meanwhile, it appears that at least one Kansas City Chiefs player is looking forward to potentially teaming with Ramsey and recruiting the defensive back via social media. Just six minutes after La Canfora’s tweet, Chiefs wide receiver Hill took to Twitter and made a short, but sweet pitch to Ramsey, simply tweeting the words “let’s go” and tagging the two-time Pro Bowler in his post.