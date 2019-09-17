Lala Kent Reportedly Believes 50 Cent Was ‘Completely Out Of Line’ When He Labeled Her A ‘Drunk’ On Instagram

The rapper continues to call her out after she dissed him on 'WWHL.'

Lala Kent is not happy about 50 Cent’s recent Instagram rant against her.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on September 17, the Vanderpump Rules star believes the rapper was “completely out of line” when he slammed her as a “drunk” in response to her comments about him on last Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live.

“Lala feels that 50 Cent has hit way below the belt in his social media campaign against her. Lala has struggled with her demons and has worked incredibly hard on her sobriety and thinks 50 was completely out of line,” a source told the outlet.

Over the past several days, Kent has been called a “drunk h**,” “drunk face,” and “crackhead” by 50 Cent, who she claimed got his ego “dinged” earlier this year when she called him out on social media as he demanded her fiancé, Randall Emmett, pay him the $1 million he owed him. As she explained to host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, she has “receipts” to prove that 50 Cent’s ego was bruised by her during their feud before 50 Cent fought back on Instagram.

Following the episode, as The Inquisitr reported, 50 Cent shared a number of posts with his Instagram audience which featured Kent admitting to sleeping with Emmett the first night and to being drunk at Disney World with his two children for four days straight.

While it was Kent’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live that reignite her feud with 50 Cent, the Hollywood Life source said that her comments on the late-night show didn’t warrant the rapper coming for her and Emmett in the way he did.

According to Hollywood Life‘s source, Kent can’t believe that 50 Cent would take it upon himself to suggest that she isn’t sober, as she claims to be, especially considering she’s made her personal struggles with alcohol so public in hopes of helping others.

“Lala has no intention on ever apologizing to 50 for what she said on WWHL and can’t ever imagine making amends with him at this point,” the insider explained. If anything, she feels he is the one who needs to apologize but even if he did she wants nothing to do with him ever again.”

Earlier this week, Kent took to her Instagram page, where she accused 50 Cent of “cyberbullying” and insisted that she is very much sober and clean of alcohol.

Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.