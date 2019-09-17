‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Offers An Update On Lisa Vanderpump After Her Exit From ‘RHOBH’

Jax Taylor is weighing in on her decision to leave the show after nine seasons.

Jax Taylor was happy to see that Lisa Vanderpump decided to walk away from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons this past June.

During an interview with Hollywood Life at Carl’s Jr.’s Ultimate Avocado Brunch, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about Vanderpump’s sudden exit from the show. When it comes to his longtime boss, he said he was happy to see that she decided to give herself a break from the series after filming a tumultuous ninth season of the show last year.

Speaking to the outlet on September 16, Taylor said that Vanderpump actually came to him for advice on how to deal with certain situations before leaving the series. As he explained, he and Vanderpump had a number of conversations about their lives on reality television after Vanderpump was accused by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley.

“I think leaving [Housewives] was the best decision, considering what she’s gone through with her family. She’s had two big losses, her brother and her mother. That’s a lot to deal with,” Taylor said. “And, then just to deal with all the drama from the women, I think it’s time to just step back for a little bit and reassess the situation.”

According to Taylor, stress isn’t something that Vanderpump should be exposing herself to, especially at nearly 60-years-old. After all, as Taylor explained, “stress kills” and Vanderpump already has plenty on her plate, including several restaurants and her role on Vanderpump Rules.

“I’m very happy that she stepped down, if she decides to go back, that’s amazing, but she definitely needed a break,” Taylor said, adding that Vanderpump is now much calmer and less stressed.

While Taylor said that he loves being featured on Vanderpump Rules and considers his co-stars close friends, he acknowledged that things that happen on the show are known to be very stressful for him. Taylor also said that due to the drama of the series, he often can’t sleep.

Taylor has been starring on Vanderpump Rules since the show first launched in 2013 and has been working as a bartender at Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hot spot SUR Restaurant for even longer.

Earlier this summer, Taylor married wife Brittany Cartwright in Kentucky as cameras rolled for the new season. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple also filmed the moments leading up to their ceremony.

Vanderpump, Taylor, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.