Kelly Clarkson Amusingly Forgets Meghan Markle’s Name During ‘Ellen’ Appearance

Newly christened talk show host Kelly Clarkson recently had an “oops” moment, forgetting the name of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in a game she played during her guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kelly was playing a game called “Hot Hands” wherein Ellen tested her knowledge of celebrities that could potentially be guest-stars on The Kelly Clarkson Show, reported Cosmopolitan. Kelly replied to a series of photos, offering up the celebrity’s name and what she would ask them if they sat down with her for a chat.

Some of the celebrities Kelly identified correctly were Justin Timberlake, Chris Hemsworth, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton (whom she said she would question with “why do you hate me? I am so nice”), and Ariana Grande.

During the game, the first American Idol winner got everyone’s name right, bar one. Clarkson was stumped on the name of Prince Harry’s wife. She realized that she was indeed royalty, making a gaffe and calling Meghan a “princess.” Hilarity ensued when Ellen had to tell Clarkson Meghan Markle’s name.

Kelly said to the audience, and to Ellen, “I love ‘Suits’! I don’t know why she doesn’t look like a Meghan to me, maybe I’d ask her about that. Also, what is it like to be a princess? That’s what I would ask her.”

Kelly also told Ellen that she doesn’t understand how ratings affect television, the same way she doesn’t really pay attention to chart status of her own music — despite having sold over 25 million records thus far. Instead, she revealed that she is most concerned whether certain concepts work on the show or not.

Most importantly, the singer revealed that she had to be convinced to take on the task of the talk show by her own husband, Brandon Blackstock. He reminded her of all the talk show hosts she loved, including Ellen, Oprah, and Rosie O’Donnell, and the joy they brought to viewers daily. He reminded her of how her show could be a source of happiness for those who chose to tune in. The Kelly Clarkson Show has since seen the highest-rated debut scores for a new syndicated show since 2012.

The couple, who have been married for six years, have four children. The two are also parents to Blackstock’s two children from a prior marriage, Savannah and Seth.

Kelly is still shocked that NBC asked her to host her own daytime talk show.

“When it was brought up to me, I was like, ‘What? No one’s going to watch!'” she said to Parade Magazine.

She then called the chance to host her own talk series “a dream I never had but didn’t know I loved—and wanted!”

Kelly Clarkson is also a judge on The Voice.The Inquisitr previously reported that the judge had said that it will be the “blondes against the bros” this season.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs daily in syndication on NBC. The Voice debuts its new season on Monday, September 23, on NBC.