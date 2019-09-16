‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting Shocker: Daniel Goddard Reveals Lily Winters Bombshell

For a while now on The Young and the Restless, the Ashby family has been missing from the canvas. However, today, Cane Ashby actor Daniel Goddard took to Instagram to reveal something he believes viewers will think is cool.

After Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) funeral, Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) chose to move away from Genoa City in order to continue her work with prisoners, which she started while serving time for her part in Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) demise. Plus, Cane and Lily’s twins, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), who were SORAS’d in early 2017, finished high school and started college. Meanwhile, Cane briefly fell for Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) when she wrote a book inspired by his and Lily’s life. However, Cane and Traci traveled to New York together, and she gently let him down. Since then, Cane has not been included in the storyline, and he has been off-screen for several weeks.

Goddard took to Instagram to share a video of himself in the parking lot at CBS Television City, and in a video, he showed off his name written on his parking space. However, while that is cool, what he showed next turned out to be the coolest thing he revealed. The sign next to his parking space read, Christel Khalil, which means that she was there filming scenes as Lily Winters.

Not surprisingly, fans responded to Goddard’s share in droves with nearly 300 commenting in less than an hour and approximately 5,000 pressing the “like” button.

“Now this is a great way to start our week!!!!” enthused a Y&R fan.

“So cool… want you guys back together. Your family dynamic is missing,” one viewer replied.

“Yes! I hope this means that Cane and Lily are getting back together! #fingerscrossed,” wrote another.

“I will say a careful yay. I wish so much that my Lane will be reunited for good. That I would be too sad if it is only a short Cane meets Lily on an event in GC, and that’s it,” one fan cautiously wrote.

Lily came back to Genoa City for the reading of Neil’s will, but she shut down Cane when he asked her to go for dinner. Now, Lily’s brother Devon (Bryton James) is fighting to keep control of his inheritance from Katherine Chancellor, The Inquisitr previously reported. Perhaps her return will have something to do with helping Devon, and since Cane remains unattached, Lily and Cane’s, or “Lane,” old feelings may spark and ignite again.