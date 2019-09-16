Donald Trump Tweets ‘#ProtectKavanaugh’ Hashtag On Heels Of New Sexual Assault Allegations

The president attacked Democrats and the mainstream media for bringing light to the latest allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

While U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is once again under fire after a new round of sexual assault allegations were revealed on Saturday by The New York Times, his supporters, including President Donald Trump, are rallying around him.

The president is seemingly convinced that the new allegations — which the FBI was aware of during Kavanaugh’s tumultuous Senate confirmation hearings in 2018 — are part of a plan to force the justice to side with liberal judges to avoid potential impeachment proceedings by Democrats. He also fired shots at the mainstream media.

“Can’t let Brett Kavanaugh give Radical Left Democrat (Liberal Plus) Opinions based on threats of Impeaching him over made up stories (sound familiar?), false allegations, and lies. This is the game they play. Fake and Corrupt News is working overtime! #ProtectKavanaugh,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

In a previous tweet, Trump also suggested Kavanaugh file a lawsuit for libel and suggested that the Department Of Justice come to his aide.

“Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen!” Trump tweeted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Max Stier, a former Yale classmate, recounted a story to the FBI last year that he witnessed Kavanaugh expose himself at a party and his genitals made unwanted contact with a female student after others pushed him into her.

The incident was never investigated further by the FBI, though they were reportedly aware of it in 2018. Stier has never publicly spoken about what he claims he witnessed, but the The New York Times reported that the story he told to the FBI was reportedly corroborated by two D.C. officials.

The New York Times broke the story on Saturday, which sparked almost immediate outcry from Kavanaugh’s opponents on the left, including a number of 2020 presidential candidates who called for his impeachment.

Pool / Getty Images

Loading...

Per The Inquisitr, California Sen. Kamala Harris called Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the High Court a “sham” before demanding that he be impeached. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, and former Texas lawmaker Beto O’Rourke all called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment following news of the new allegations.

Kavanaugh was forced to defend himself last year after accusations of sexual misconduct were leveled against him by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Kavanaugh firmly denied any wrongdoing in an emotional hearing that eventually led to a successful, yet narrow 50-48 confirmation vote.

The Supreme Court judge refused to comment to The New York Times about the latest allegation.