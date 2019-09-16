‘Shameless’ Star Emma Kenney Puts On Busty Display In Birthday Dress

The young actress revealed that she spent a chunk of her weekend on set for a live taping of 'The Conners.'

At just 20-years-old, Emma Kenney’s schedule keeps her especially busy when it comes to her career as an actress.

Kenney is known best for her role as Debbie Gallagher in Shameless. Fans of the Showtime series watched Kenney blossom into the beautiful young lady she is now as she was just 11-years-old when the series premiered back in 2011.

Emma maintains her role as Debbie Gallagher and has even stepped up as the leading lady this season following the exit of Emmy Rossum, who played the role of Fiona during nine seasons of the series.

In addition to her role in Shameless, Kenney also landed the role of Harris Conner in the revival of Roseanne.

As fans of the young actress know, yesterday was her 20th birthday.

In just the last few hours, the actress has shared tons of birthday-themed snapshots with her 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Each of her four birthday posts contained several different snapshots attached to the posts.

Among the many fun snapshots, Emma put on a very busty display as she rocked a gorgeous white dress with a floral design featuring flowers in several shades of pink. The dress contained thin, spaghetti straps and a dangerously low neckline that caused her curvaceous bosom to spill out of the top.

In a few of the snapshots, her fans even caught a glimpse at a generous helping of cleavage.

In her final birthday post of the evening, Emma begged her followers not to hate her for showering them with so many photos.

The caption of her final post also revealed that she’d spent part of her birthday on set with the rest of her family from The Conners as they did a live taping.

She concluded the caption by sending fans of the Roseanne revival into a bit of a frenzy by reminding them that Season 2 of The Conners premieres in just a few days.

Her followers may have had a difficult time focusing on the caption of the post as the first of four pictures featured what appeared to be Kenney plunging a long birthday cookie down her throat with her eyes closed.

Kenney was rocking a maroon-colored short-sleeved shirt with a pinstripe texture that hugged her curvy bosom in all the right places and a pair of plaid bottoms. While it was hard to tell because her eyes were closed, she looked to be a little exhausted.

The photos of her birthday celebrations also revealed that several members of the Shameless cast attended her party including Shanola Hampton, Cameron, Monaghan, and Noel Fisher.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, the premiere of Shameless Season 10 is just two months away.