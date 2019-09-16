Tayshia Adams Talks Brutal Breakup With John Paul Jones On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones' brutal breakup was one of the most emotional moments of this past season.

This past season of Bachelor in Paradise was full of ups and downs. It involved tears, plot twists, fights, and plenty of heartbreak. However, it also involved some legitimate romance that the show’s fans were quick to eat up. Perhaps one of the most talked-about connections forged this season was between the glamorous Tayshia Adams of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and the goofy and unique John Paul Jones of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Sure, it was a relationship that no one saw coming, but the chemistry was real and fans couldn’t get enough, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jones fell absolutely head over heels in love with Adams over the course of the season. While he did try going on dates with other women, his heart was set on Adams and he believed that she was the woman he was meant to spend forever with. Thus, he put his all into their relationship, trying everything he could to make her smile. After hearing that Adams didn’t have a date to her high school prom due to how timid she was, he decided to recreate his own prom on the luxurious Mexico beach. The pair both got dressed up to the max and enjoyed music and dancing on the beach in a moment that made the other men on the beach look like slackers.

However, when it came closer towards the end of this season, Jones and Adams had to take a serious look at their relationship and decide whether or not they really saw it continuing outside of paradise. Jones was all in but Adams tearfully admitted she wasn’t there yet. In a heartbreaking moment, she broke up with Jones and he headed home emotionally crushed. Now, Adams is finally opening up about what led her to make that decision.

“Honestly, I felt like I’d made a really big mistake letting someone go that genuinely cared about me, but also I knew that my heart wasn’t there, so I didn’t wanna lead him on or anything,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, one event that really caused Adams to question Jones’ character was the intense fight he had with fellow contestant Derek Peth.

“I hadn’t seen that side of John before… and then for Derek as well, they were really in each other’s faces. Honestly, it was really unattractive and at that point I didn’t really know what I wanted, whether it be one or the other or neither of them at all,” Adams said regarding the incident.