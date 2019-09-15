Donald Trump Expresses Amazement At Positive ‘Washington Post’ Coverage

President Donald Trump often lashes out at the “fake news media” but he recently expressed amazement on Twitter at the front-page Washington Post story that positively addressed the Republican unity around Trump and contrasted it with the Democratic Party, which is currently divided over its leftward shift.

“Can’t believe the @washingtonpost wrote a positive front page story, “Unity Issue Has Parties Pointing To Trump. GOP Goes All In, While Democrats Clash Over Ideology & Tactics. Mr. President, We Are With You The Entire Way. REPUBLICANS Have….Coalesced Around Trump.”…..”

Trump then pointed to Kathleen Parker’s Post column that suggested Trump won the Democratic debate.

“True, but what is going on at the @washingtonpost? NOT Fake News!” he tweeted.

Physician Eugene Gu, who is President and CEO of Ganogen, was quick to attack Trump for his comment, suggesting that the Post piece was an op-ed being pushed as “fake news.”

“Funny how Trump loves that kind of stuff when it is favorable to him. Hypocrite,” he said.

Gu continued to suggest that “access journalists” — typically White House and Congressional correspondents — in The Post and The New York Times create positive Trump stories in exchange for more access.

“That’s how this media works,” he said.

Trump isn’t the only one to accuse The Post, which is owned by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, of misleading journalism. Per The Inquisitr, Bernie Sanders’ campaign recently demanded that the publication retract its fact-check article, which deemed Sanders’ statement hat 500,000 Americans will go bankrupt this year from medical bills as “mostly false.” However, the source of the statistic, Dr. David Himmelstein, said Sanders’ statement was accurate. Despite the push from Sanders’ camp, the piece remains active, and The Post says that it stands by its three Pinocchio rating, although they did update the article to include the rebuttals.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, a former political unknown who has jumped to sixth place in his party’s polls and received a surge of attention after his debate appearances, has expressed his surprise at the purported media corruption that Trump often claims. Per The Inquisitr, Yang recently appeared on the Nerds for Yang 2020 podcast and said that this corruption was one of two things that surprised him the most about his presidential run.

“Its wild, during this run, I feel like I’ve now seen kernels of truth in a lot of Trump-isms honestly,” he said, referencing Trump’s tendency to denounce critics as “fake news”.