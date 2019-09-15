Lamar Odom Says He Doesn’t Need Any ‘DWTS’ Advice From Ex In-Laws Rob & Kim Kardashian: ‘They Both Lost’

The retired NBA star won't be turning to his former family members for tips on 'Dancing with the Stars,' despite the fact that two of them have competed on the show.

Lamar Odom has said he is “grateful” for the chance to dance on Dancing with the Stars, but he has no plans to turn to his former in-laws for any tips and tricks on how to win the celebrity ballroom competition.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Los Angeles Lakers player said he won’t be turning to the Kardashian family for any insider tips on competing on the celebrity dance-off, despite the fact that two of his former in-laws have already competed on the long-running ABC reality show.

When ET asked Odom if he received any insider tips from past DWTS competitors Rob and Kim Kardashian, he shot back with a hilarious response.

“No, no, not at all. But they both lost.”

Longtime Dancing with the Stars fans may recall that Kim Kardashian competed in the seventh season of the show with pro dancer Mark Ballas as her partner. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star was the third contestant to be voted off of the competition, just after comedian Jeff Ross and actor Ted McGinley. Even then-82-year-old Cloris Leachman outlasted Kim on the show.

Six seasons later, Kim’s brother Rob turned up for Season 13 of the celebrity dancing competition. Rob and his partner, Cheryl Burke, landed in 2nd place to mirrorball trophy winners J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff.

While he maintains he doesn’t need any competition advice from his former family members Rob and Kim, Odom previously dished that he hopes his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian will be “one of his supporters” throughout his Dancing with the Stars journey, as reported by The Inquisitr. Odom, who was married to Khloe from 2009 to 2016, is now dating new girlfriend Sabrina Parr.

Odom has already said his training for Dancing with the Stars is going “great” and “amazing,” but he admitted to Us Weekly that it is more difficult than he expected. In fact, the 39-year-old basketball star said the training for DWTS is even harder than NBA training.

“For me there is no comparison. One comes naturally to me and one I have to learn. I would have to say DWTS is harder.”

Odom’s Dancing with the Stars stint comes three years after he nearly died of a drug overdose in a Nevada brothel. That dark time in his life will surely be highlighted during his DWTS journey this season.

Dancing with the Stars returns for its 28th season on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC