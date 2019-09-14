Hailey Baldwin Speaks On Critics Of Her Marriage To Justin Bieber, Says ‘Nobody Really Knows’ Them

Hailey Baldwin recently shared her views on the criticism she faces on social media about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

The runway model graced the cover of Vogue Australia for the magazine’s October issue and got candid about what married life is like with the “I Don’t Care” singer. The model shared with the outlet about the couple’s life together in their new home in Canada and shared how much it has positively impacted both of them versus when they spend time in Los Angeles. She said that while in Canada, she enjoys cooking and being there during the fall and winter months.

Baldwin also shared how she feels about the online hate she and her husband receive about their relationship. During the interview, Baldwin shared that doesn’t think the negative commenters should speak on their marriage. She claims that both fans and non-fans alike only see a percentage of their marriage on social media.

“Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us,” Baldwin said.

“When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: “He’s never going to this’, ‘you’re never going to that’, ‘you’ll be divorced by then’, you can’t help but wonder: ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’ But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.”

The cover girl also said that while her marriage may continue to be seen through the eyes of a “zillion people,” dealing with critiques has become easier now that she and Bieber have been married for a year. She also said that they have found a “rhythm” to overcome the scrutiny they may face from other people.

Baldwin and Bieber married in September 2018 after being engaged for three months. Since their marriage, the two have faced a ton of backlash online and have been the subject of multiple rumors. The Inquisitr previously reported that the “Love Yourself” singer has had to clap back on social media to commenters who have compared Baldwin to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Bieber has also praised his wife for helping him through his own battles on multiple occasions.

In addition to celebrating their one-year anniversary, the couple is planning their big wedding, which will be on September 30. The couple first married in a New York City courthouse and want the upcoming wedding ceremony to be an event that allows both their families to celebrate their nuptials.