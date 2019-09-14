Watch Real Madrid Vs. Levante UD Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, La Liga Returns To Action Live Online

Eden Hazard is finally set to make his Real Madrid debut when Los Blancos host the team above them on the La Liga table, Levante UD.

After paying $113 million for Chelsea and Belgium superstar Eden Hazard, Real Madrid have yet to see any return on their investment after Hazard suffered an injury on his thigh muscle in the preseason and has yet to play in an official match for the 33-time La Liga champions. But that is all set to change on Saturday when Manager Zinedine Zidane brings Hazard into the lineup set to face Levante UD, who surprisingly sit one spot above Real Madrid in fourth place on the Spanish table. According to a report by AS.com, Hazard is set to make his competitive debut for Real Madrid as they host the Frogs in a match that will stream live from the historic Bernabeu.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Real Madrid vs. Levante UD Saturday La Liga Round 4 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Saturday, September 14, at the iconic, 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at noon British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 7 a.m. EDT, or 4 a.m. PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live online stream at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 1 p.m. Eastern, on Saturday.

But it won’t be only Hazard making his first start for Real Madrid. The 18-year-old Brazilian starlet Rodrygo, who came over from Santos on a $52 million transfer over the summer, is also expected to see his first action for Los Blancos.

At the same time, Serbian striker Luka Jovic who was, as The Inquisitr reported, is supposedly injured but played for his national side on Monday anyway, will be available as well. Jovic is likely to start up front partnered with Karim Benzema, with Hazard supporting the pair right behind them.

On the other hand, Zidane also said that he plans to reintroduce Hazard to competitive action slowly, meaning that the Belgian may start the Levante match on the bench.

To watch the Real Madrid vs. Levante UD La Liga Round 4 match stream live, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, here’s the way to watch the Real vs. Levante clash free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Los Blancos vs. Granotas match stream live online for free.

Fans in selected countries can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the opening round La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Go will carry the live stream. For a comprehensive list with streaming links to those outlets and dozens more around the globe set to offer a live online stream of Real Madrid vs. Levante UD, be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.