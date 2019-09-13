Donald Trump Blames His Orange Hue On Energy-Saving Light Bulbs

While in Baltimore, instead of addressing his prior nasty comments about the city, he decided to talk about energy-saving light bulbs, and how that is the reason he appears to look orange in photos.

The Daily Beast shared Trump’s thoughts at the Republican retreat in Baltimore about being forced to use the specific light bulbs per a federal mandate. He reportedly strongly dislikes the light bulbs and claims they make everyone look orange.

“The bulb that we’re being forced to use. No. 1, to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst.”

Trump claims that people ask him all of the time, “What’s with the light bulbs?”

NBC News stated that Trump was doing his version of a stand-up comedy act at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner, doing a Seinfeld-esque shtick about lighting and being called orange.

When Trump told the crowd that they too looked orange, the crowd laughed and clapped, but the president was actually making the point that his administration planned to roll back legislation that put the new bulbs in place.

The Department of Energy has plans to repeal the act put in place under President Obama requiring an expanded number of light bulbs in the U.S. to be in compliance with stricter energy efficiency standards.

But Esther Wang of Jezebel questioned the president’s claim that it was all about the light bulbs rather than indoor tanning or the heavy-handed use of self-tanner or spray tans.

“He believes that energy-efficient light bulbs are the reason he looks so orange, as opposed to, say, the self-tanner that he is widely believed to smooth on his face with his small, boyish, much paler hands.”

But The Inquisitr reported that there might be another reason for Trump’s citrus hue, and that is makeup. Vanity Fair shared that Trump has his own makeup regimen that he does himself. White House sources allegedly still claim that the president gets his orange glow on the golf course.

At other times, Trump has claimed that his complexion was just a result of “good genes” saying that there are no tanning beds or spray tan booths on Air Force One or in the White House. But former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman insists that the president almost always travels with his own tanning bed, claiming that this is the reason his eyelids and under-eye area are never the same color as his face.