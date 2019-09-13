Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Supermodel Legs In The Tiniest Denim Miniskirt

Candice is showing off her insanely long legs in a seriously skimpy miniskirt.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is leaving very little to the imagination in new photos taken during New York Fashion Week. The stunning supermodel put her insanely long and toned legs on full display in the snaps she shared on her Instagram account on September 12 as she walked around the streets of the Big Apple in the tiniest denim miniskirt.

The two gorgeous pictures showed Candice rocking an oversized black biker jacket as she strut her stuff, while her legs did all the talking in her uber-tiny acid wash skirt.

Candice had her long blonde hair flowing down as she walked the streets of New York like a runway, pairing her skimpy denim number with a pair of stiletto heeled boots, pale box bag, and a pair of small cat eye sunglasses on her eyes.

In the first photo, she flashed a very coy smile to the camera, while the second in the two-photo upload gave fans a much better look at her legs as she took a big stride along the sidewalk.

In the caption, the model – who’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most famous and recognizable faces – bid a fond farewell to New York Fashion Week which took place in the city between September 4 and September 11.

And fans most definitely took notice of Swanepoel’s long, lean gams.

“LEGS,” one person wrote, while the comments section was flooded with emoji with hearts for eyes. Another person called the model and mom of two, “So beautiful.”

A third person added, “MOTHER LEGSSSS” as another joked in the comments section, “Your stride… is like 5 steps for me #verticallychallenged.”

As for how Swanepoel got the incredible legs she was showing off on Instagram and the streets of NYC this week, she’s previously spoken out about her healthy lifestyle and all the hard work she puts into keeping her body so fit.

“I’ve always been in tune with my body. I started dancing when I was really young, and it just gives you a different sense of your body,” she said in a past interview with The Cut. “Then I started with Victoria’s Secret and building my body with Justin [Gelband].”

Loading...

“I’ve been lucky — I was born with quite a fast metabolism,” Candice continued. “I’m that girl who orders the healthy plate with a side of fries. Your body is like a machine and everyone’s is different. I know mine quite well.”

And there’s no doubting that the VS Angel has no problem showing off her toned body. She’s very often spotted stripping down to her swimwear to promote her swimwear brand, Tropic of C.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Swanepoel was recently snapped showing some skin in a tiny two-piece from her line in a photo uploaded to social media.