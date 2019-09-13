‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: New Teaser Promises ‘End Of The World,’ According To Alpha

While the communities want to survive, Alpha wants nothing more than to tear the whole world down.

Hot on the heels of a Season 10 clip for AMC’s The Walking Dead that shows the communities promising to stick together and look after each other, a new clip shows that Alpha wants to rip all of that apart.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent clip for Season 10 of The Walking Dead featured the voice of Ezekiel (Khary Payton) as he spoke of how the groups need to band together in order to support each other.

“Our survival brought us together,” Ezekiel says in the new clip.

“We are a community of equals. Together we are stronger.”

While that clip showed a community that was being lifted up by the words of Ezekiel, a new teaser shows what appears to be utter devastation between certain members of the group.

Ezekiel’s ideals may be what the communities strive for but, according to the latest teaser for Season 10 of The Walking Dead, Alpha (Samatha Morton) will offer an alternative plan. Basically, she is reveling in being the downfall of the world.

“Now is the end of the world,” Alpha says in the latest clip for the upcoming season.

“We embrace all death. We love nothing. We fear nothing. We are the end of the world. We are free.”

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Season 9 of The Walking Dead saw conflict developing between Alpha’s group the Whisperers and the other communities. This eventually resulted in Alpha killing several important members of the communities and putting their heads on spikes in order to prove that she was serious about her boundaries. However, as Entertainment Weekly points out, this boundary will be crossed in the next season of The Walking Dead and the consequences will likely be huge.

Judging but the latest details released by AMC, Season 10 promises to delve further into this conflict. Already, a video shows Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) promising to take out Alpha and the series’ showrunner, Angela Kang, has also confirmed a showdown between these two characters. However, the result of this confrontation and conflict remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune into the premiere of the new season next month in order to find out more.

You can watch the latest Season 10 clip for The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.