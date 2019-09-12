‘AGT’ Judge Gabrielle Union Shares Hilarious Photo Of 10-Month-Old Daughter In A Wig

Gabrielle posted the most hilarious photo of her daughter to Instagram.

America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union shared the most hilarious photo of her 10-month-old baby girl wearing one of her wigs. The Being Mary Jane star took to her Instagram account on September 11 to share the funny moment with her millions of fans as she joked that little Kaavia James had actually “stole” her look.

The sweet photo showed Kaavia sitting in between her gorgeous mom’s legs as she rocked a long wavy black wig on her head. The baby girl looked to be pretty confused as she sported the long hair piece on top of her own barely-there hair while Gabrielle could be seen laughing hysterically while sitting behind her.

The snap appeared to be taken backstage at America’s Got Talent, as the star tagged the NBC show in her post.

Many fans took notice of the hilarious photo, as the comments section was flooded with messages from the star’s millions of followers. A number of followers even claimed that Kaavia – who she shares with her basketball player husband Dwyane Wade and even has her own Instagram account – actually looks like a doll.

“Omg she looks like a little cabbage patch doll, too cute!” one person said after seeing the new photo shared online by the actress and talent show judge, while a second added, “I thought she was a doll!”

Another social media user then joked of Union’s little girl, “You can tell she’s not here for this foolishness,” while a fourth person added, “Sooooo cute” with two emojis with hearts for eyes.

The upload has already received more than 326,000 times in just 11 hours.

Just last month, Gabrielle opened up about her baby girl – who she often refers to as #ShadyBaby on social media due to her usually unimpressed facial expressions – having said her first word.

“I thought saying ‘Mom’ or ‘Dad’ first was sort of natural, but then she started saying ‘Bye,’ which says it all,” Union said while speaking to People.

“She’s very much her own person. We say ‘Hi’ and ‘Hey’ so she kinda gets that, she says that pretty okay. But when we leave her, we say ‘Bye-bye,’ and that’s what stuck,” she continued of her and Dwyane’s daughter, who the happy couple welcomed via a surrogate last year. “And that’s what is super clear. She’s very articulate with the ‘Bye-bye.'”

But when Gabrielle’s not speaking out about little Kaavia in interviews, she is sharing her praise for someone else.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the actress recently jokingly thanked a paparazzi after they snapped photos of her rocking a two-piece during a recent vacation with her husband. She gushed over how good she thought her derriere looked in the candid snaps.