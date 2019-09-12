Alexander Skarsgard Set To Play Randall Flagg In TV Adaptation Of ‘The Stand’

Alexander Skarsgard will play the personification of evil that will go up against Mother Abigail in 'The Stand.'

According to Collider, Alexander Skarsgard will join the cast of CBS All Access’s The Stand. He will play the role of Randall Flagg, who is considered the ultimate personification of evil in the series which is based on the famous book by horror writer Stephen King.

The new series is based on the classic 1978 novel that tells the post-apocalyptic story of an influenza virus called Captain Trips that kills the majority of the world’s population. Those who remain must learn how to survive in the new world. The survivors then face further conflict as they are forced to choose between good (personified by Mother Abigail) and evil (Randall Flagg).

With Skarsgard joining as Randall Flagg, it means he will go up against James Marsden as Stu Redman. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the following actors have also been confirmed in the TV adaptation: Amber Heard (as Nadine Cross), Odessa Young (Frannie Goldsmith), Henry Zaga (Nick Andros), Jovan Adepo (Larry Underwood), Owen Teague (Harold Lauder), Brad William Henke (Tom Cullen), and Daniel Sunjata (Cobb). Whoopi Goldberg is also set to star in The Stand as Mother Abagail, the character who is in direct contrast to Randall Flagg.

Skarsgard is most recently known for the role of Perry in HBO’s Big Little Lies. He is also previously known for his role of vampire Eric Northman in HBO’s True Blood.

King was involved with production on the series, having written the final episode of the series. Included in this episode is new information regarding the deadly outbreak leading to further information from before, during, and after the arrival of Captain Trips. In particular, according to Collider, “new alliances and communities emerge in the aftermath, most notably a peaceful safe haven led by the saintly Mother Abagail and a wild, lawless city ruled by the demonic Flagg.”

Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) and Ben Cavell (SEAL Team) have co-written The Stand, which will run as a limited series containing 10 episodes. Boone will also direct and executive produce alongside Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller, Richard P. Rubinstein, and Cavell. Will Weiske will act as a co-executive producer. Knate Lee, Jill Killington, and Owen King will serve as producers on the series.

This is not the first time King’s epic novel has received a TV adaptation. In 1994, a miniseries was developed starring Molly Ringwald as Frannie Goldsmith and Gary Sinise as Stu Redman. Laura San Giacomo played to role of Nadine Cross and Ruby Dee played Mother Abigail. Jamey Sheridan fulfilled the role of Randall Flagg.

As yet, no premiere date has been announced by CBS regarding the new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand. However, it is predicted to air sometime in 2020.