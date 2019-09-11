Chelsea Houska Reveals If She Is Friends With ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Stars Leah Messer And Kailyn Lowry

On Tuesday night, an all-new season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV. While the show follows the lives of five cast members, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer have been sharing their stories for nearly a decade. Each of the girls were introduced on their Season 2 episodes of 16 and Pregnant and have known each other for years. While Kailyn and Leah often spend time together and have even taken vacations with one another, some wonder if the two are still friends with Chelsea Houska. When a fan asked this question on Twitter on Tuesday night, Chelsea replied and revealed if all three are still friends.

“I think people look wayyy too much into it! I used to go out and be social during reunions and now I tend to stay in and keep to myself! I still love these ladies… I’ve just become a hermit lol,” Chelsea wrote on Twitter.

On the new season of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea has opened up about her anxiety. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on a trip to Minneapolis, Chelsea admitted that she was “on the verge” of having a panic attack. It isn’t just Chelsea’s hermit lifestyle that has kept her from hanging out with her co-stars. She also admitted that they live different lives.

“Plus Kail and Leah are 2 single ladies and living their best life! I love watching their adventures and maybe if I get some balls I will join them sometime (but I’m NOT skydiving or any other crazy sh*t you guys do),” Chelsea continued on Twitter.

Chelsea, Kailyn, and Leah were all introduced to audiences on 16 and Pregnant. While they have all had different storylines, they have remained close over the years. Currently, Chelsea is married to her husband, Cole DeBoer, and living a quiet life with her husband and three kids in South Dakota. Kailyn and Leah live closer to one another and both have three kids.

Earlier this year, Kailyn and Leah took a trip to Costa Rica together. They then vacationed together in Hawaii and each mom took their three children along with them. Most recently, Kailyn and Leah attended the MTV VMA’s together where rumors started circulating about a potential romantic relationship between the two. However, the two are just really good friends.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV and catch up with Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer.