Jenelle Evans Claims She Was ‘Not Fired’ From ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Reveals If She Would Return To Show

On Tuesday night, Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV without Jenelle Evans. Now, the mom of three is speaking out to PEOPLE Now and revealing that she was “not fired” from the hit MTV reality show.

As fans may recall, a spokesperson for MTV released a statement earlier this year and revealed that they would not be filming Jenelle’s story for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. When the show aired on Tuesday night, Jenelle was notably absent, and in her place was Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline. While Jenelle was not featured on the new season, she explained to People Now that she and MTV left things “on a civil note.”

“You know, apparently I’m still in an open contract, I hear. I hear that, you know, I’m not fired. So, I mean, I’m confused, because I only talk to one of my old producers, but no one else will speak to me, so I don’t know. Things have been very hush-hush.”

Jenelle was first introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. She was then added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 and shared her story for nearly a decade. Fans followed the ups and downs of her life including her relationship with Nathan Griffith which resulted in her second pregnancy. Her relationship with David Eason was also featured on the show and the two share a daughter together.

Earlier this year, the couple made headlines when David reportedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget, for nipping at their daughter. Following the incident, MTV cut ties with Jenelle, but that wasn’t the only thing that happened. The couple also had their children removed from their care and spent weeks in and out of court in an attempt to regain custody. The children were returned to their care before the Fourth of July and the case against them was dismissed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle recently stated that everything is “back to normal.” With things calmed down, some wonder if perhaps Jenelle would return to the hit MTV reality show.

She tells PEOPLE Now, “maybe.”

Loading...

“But I would have to, I’ve been working with them for so long, just the editing is not good.”

PEOPLE Now pointed out that MTV did not comment on Jenelle’s claims, but rather referred back to their previous statement in which they stated they would not be taping Jenelle or David for the show.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.