‘One Piece’ Episode 902 Preview Hints At Clash Between Luffy And The Strongest Sumo Wrestler In Wano

After successfully escaping from Beast Pirates headliner Basil Hawkins and his subordinates, Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro are set to face another huge trouble as they headed to a place where two other Beast Pirates headliners – Holdem and Speed – live. Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku decided to go to Bakura Town to rescue Otama from her kidnappers.

According to a previous The Inquisitr article, One Piece Episode 901 featured several samurais trying to prevent Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku from entering Bakura Town. Knowing how powerful Luffy and Zoro are, it is highly unlikely that the samurais would be able to stop them. However, with their goal to immediately save Otama, Zoro told Luffy to finish the opponents in front of them as quickly as possible.

One Piece Episode 902, which is titled “The Yokozuna Appears! The Invincible Urashima Goes After Okiku!,” is set to show Luffy using the power of Conqueror’s Haki in taking down the samurais at the entrance of Bakura Town. As hinted in the preview of One Piece Episode 902, Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku will succeed to enter Bakura Town and are bound to encounter Urashima, who proclaimed himself as the strongest sumo wrestler in the Land of Wano.

“As the undefeated yokozuna, Urashima, doggedly makes advances on her, the samurai, Okiku, says something which will lead to further turmoil. Seeing Okiku in danger, Luffy finally goes into action. Will he be able to help Okiku, targeted by Urashima, out from the tight spot?”

When he was first introduced in One Piece Wano Arc, Urashima was seen courting Okiku outside Tsuru’s teahouse. Urashima badly wanted to marry Okiku, but he decided to leave Okobore Town after Zoro gave him a death stare. In One Piece Episode 901, Urashima expressed his frustration towards Zoro and Okiku’s refusal to become his wife.

During their conversation, Mouseman, a member of the Beast Pirates who ate a mouse SMILE fruit, advised Urashima that he doesn’t need Okiku’s approval to make her his wife. Urashima got angry at first, but he suddenly realized that Mouseman was right. In the upcoming episode of One Piece, Urashima and Okiku are set to see each other again and the yokozuna will be more aggressive in pursuing the lady samurai.

However, Luffy won’t let Urashima do anything he likes. While Okiku is hiding behind Zoro, it seems like Luffy is planning to challenge Urashima and his subordinates to a wrestling match. Urashima may be considered as the strongest sumo wrestler, but he still doesn’t stand a chance against Luffy in a fight. Luffy is expected to defeat Urashima and his subordinates in a short span of time and continue with their mission to rescue Otama from the hands of Holdem.