Spencer Pratt Weighs In On Justin Bobby’s Girlfriend, Brandon Lee’s Breakup On ‘The Hills’ Finale

'The Hills' veteran give shis two cents on the relationship dramadrama.

Spencer Pratt has some thoughts about The Hills: New Beginnings finale. The first season of MTV’s Hills reboot ended with Justin Bobby Brescia seemingly making things official with his Friendsgiving date, Lindsey Pelas, and with Brandon Lee breaking up with his “exclusive,” Ashley.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Pratt weighed in on his co-stars’ relationship highs and lows as the first season wrapped

For weeks, Justin Bobby had been coy about his relationship with Instagram model Lindsey Pelas. After viewers saw Lindsey announce that she sometimes “loosely” refers to Justin Bobby as her boyfriend, he seemed to go along with it as reported previously by The Inquisitr.

In the Comso interview, Pratt said Lindsey went where his sister Stephanie and Audrina Patridge failed to go.

“That was Stephanie and Audrina’s biggest mistake. They didn’t claim him. You just have to say, ‘he’s my boyfriend’ and he’ll go along with it.”

The Hills veteran mused that is also what Kaitlynn Carter did to Brody Jenner, but he warned Lindsey not to follow “that relationship’s trajectory.”

“Either Lindsey and Justin will still be going strong on season two, or she’ll be dating Miley Cyrus,” The Hills star predicted.

Viewers also saw newcomer Brandon Lee finally end things with his season-long hookup, Ashley. The son of rocker Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson had a lot of family drama going on at the time he was filming The Hills last fall, and he claimed that Ashley wasn’t understanding about it and wouldn’t give him the space he needed to deal with his family problems.

Pratt said he doesn’t buy Brandon’s excuses and said none of the things he was saying about his relationship with his dad – the two were estranged for nearly six months last year after getting into a physical fight – had anything to do with his relationship with Ashley.

“He just got in too fast, too deep, and didn’t know how to get out. I mean, I definitely heard him talking about engagement rings. I was like, ‘whoa, whoa, dial it down.'”

Pratt also said he thinks Ashley knew Brandon’s excuses were “BS.”

Loading...

Justin Bobby’s current relationship status is unclear. Pratt didn’t confirm if he’s still dating Lindsey, and in an interview with Hollywood Life, Audrina Patridge said she doesn’t know if they’re “still together or not.”

As for Lee, by episode’s end, he had already hooked up with a dancer in Heidi Montag’s girl group. Last month, E! News reported that Lee is now dating Big Little Lies star, Kathryn Newton.

The Hills: New Beginnings will return for a second season on MTV.