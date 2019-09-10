WWE Rumors: Huge Spoiler For Universal Title At ‘Clash Of Champions,’ Triple Threat At ‘Hell In A Cell’

"Clash of Champions" may not end up with an overall winner, but it could take them to the cell.

On Sunday night, WWE will present Clash of Champions which will have Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman each taking part in two matches. They will defend the Raw Tag Team Championship and also face one another for the WWE Universal Title. Now, there are rumors swirling that the second match will result in a non-finish and lead to a huge Triple Threat for the title at next month’s Hell in a Cell.

First things first, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have a chance to capture the Raw Tag Titles from Rollins and Strowman, which may very well happen. As reported by The Inquisitr, Paul Heyman is high on that tag team and dissension between the champs could lead to them losing the straps.

Once that happens, Rollins and Strowman will face off for the WWE Universal Title which may be a match that doesn’t have a clear winner. Clash of Champions is supposed to be a pay-per-view where clear winners walk out with the titles, but it could be just a stepping stone for the next feud.

D Express Sport is reporting that the rumors of Bray Wyatt getting a Universal Title shot at Hell in a Cell is pretty much a sure thing now. On top of that, it is being reported that he will face both Rollins and Strowman for the championship.

Surely there's absolutely no doubt that Bray Wyatt is next in line for a title shot at Hell in a Cell.

And it looks like it may be against both Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

So Clash of Champions may end with double DQ/countout or no contest when The Fiend interferes #RAW — Konstantinos Lianos (@LianosKostas) September 10, 2019

If this speculation ends up coming true, it could result in “The Fiend” having something to do at Clash of Champions on Sunday. He could appear and cause a double disqualification during that title match and leave things as they are, but with a few new grudges being held.

There have been a lot of rumors that Wyatt was next in line to feud with Rollins over the Universal Title, but this adds a new wrinkle to things. Recently, WWE began airing advertisements for WWE Live Events in Canada that would have Rollins facing Wyatt.

Loading...

Of course, plans can always change and the advertisements for live events don’t always end up becoming a reality. Still, the additional reports of “The Fiend” possibly interfering in the match between Strowman and Rollins does add some validation to everything floating around.

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins would have been interesting enough on its own, but adding in Braun Strowman makes it even better. The former members of The Wyatt Family will have the chance to face off with one another, but will it actually be in the demonic structure at Hell in a Cell? So many questions need to be answered and a lot of them could be at Clash of Champions this weekend.