Marie Osmond Reveals She Was ‘Shamed’ Over Quick Return To Work After Son’s Suicide

Marie Osmond reveals she was “shamed” by fans after returning to work just one week after the tragic suicide of her son Michael in 2010. She recalled that dark period in her life during the season premiere of CBS’ The Talk, the first episode where the singer and entertainer held a role as an official panelist.

“I’ve been shamed before. You know, if you take the topic of shame, you can say what you want about me, but when they start attacking your children or your family or those type of things, I think this world is into too much of this shaming thing,” said Osmond of that tough time and trying to move forward after tragedy.

“For example, when my son died, I chose to go to work a week after his funeral,” she revealed of her decision. “And the people were so cruel, because of my choosing to show my children they had to keep living… It hurt my children more than anything that they would go through that.”

Marie Osmond is a mother to eight children. Five of her kids, including Michael, were adopted by the singer and then-husband Brian Blosil.

Osmond also revealed during that same topic discussion, that she was also taken to task by some of her followers for choosing to attend the wedding of her daughter Jessica, who is gay, to her partner Sara. Osmond said that she would never be shamed by “anyone” for loving her own child.

Marie Osmond is set to end her Las Vegas residency alongside her brother Donny Osmond on November 16 of this year. The twosome, who originally conceived their show to be a limited run of six weeks, ended up performing for 11 years in a residency at the Flamingo Hotel. The iconic brother and sister act announced they would be stepping down from their profitable Vegas venture in October of 2018.

People Magazine reported that the twosome have endured many personal and professional triumphs and tragedies throughout their run, including Michael’s death. Donny Osmond noted that her sister has always been, despite whatever is going on in her personal life, one of the most professional people he has ever worked with and that he would miss working alongside her night after night “a lot.” The Inquisitr recently reported that Osmond suffered a knee injury during a recent Vegas show and went right back to work the next night.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.