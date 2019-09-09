‘The Conners’ Boss Says Darlene’s Love Triangle With David & Ben Won’t Be Resolved In Season 2 Premiere

The middle Conner kid is still torn between two lovers on the 'Roseanne' spinoff.

Darlene Conner’s love triangle will not be resolved when The Conners returns for Season 2. The character played by Sara Gilbert will still be deciding between her two suitors, ex-husband David (Johnny Galecki) and new boyfriend Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) when fans next see her, showrunner Bruce Helford told TV Line.

“She is still seeing both guys and they don’t know it, so she’s caught in a tough situation,” Helford told the outlet.

The Conners viewers last saw Darlene considering a move to Chicago to be with Ben, her boss turned boyfriend. But on cue, her unreliable ex, David, surprised her in The Conners Season 1 finale episode to announce that he broke up with his girlfriend Blue (Juliette Lewis) after realizing he still wants to be with Darlene.

Fans of the Roseanne spinoff already had a clue that David would be back for Season 2. Gilbert previously told TV Line that she hoped to see Galecki make a return with a possible larger role in the show’s second season.

“I know he loves doing the show. I love having him. We have a magical time together,” The Conners star said of her longtime TV love.

In addition, Galecki recently posted a photo that showed him on The Conners set with Gilbert and co-star Laurie Metcalf as he teased that he may be stepping back into David’s “pants” for “one or two more stories” on the ABC sitcom.

With Galecki on board for at least another episode or two, there has been no official word on a guest return for Jay R. Ferguson. But it certainly sounds like he will be back based on The Conner’s showrunner’s new comments.

Gilbert told TV Line the love triangle is difficult for Darlene.

“I think Darlene does love Ben. But a love that’s new is obviously different than a love of 30 years, with someone that you have children with. In some ways, it’s stronger and in other ways, it can’t compete,” The Conners star said.

Darlene’s Season 2 troubles won’t be limited to her love triangle. Helford revealed that Darlene and David’s daughter Harris (Emma Kenney) will wreak havoc in high school.

“Harris is a senior in high school now,” Helford told TV Line. “And she gets a new best friend that would not be Darlene’s first pick for her.”

As for the rest of the long-suffering Conner family, Helford revealed that Metcalf’s Jackie will be looking for happiness after she was cheated on by her boyfriend Peter (Matthew Broderick), and that she even “decides to walk from Illinois all the way to Oklahoma.”

In addition, widower Dan will be pursued by his flirty former classmate Louise (Katey Sagal) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) will deal with the deportation of her baby’s daddy, Emilio (Rene Rosado).

The Conners Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 8/7c on ABC.