Sources Claim Lori Loughlin Wanted To Take A Plea Deal But Was Dissuaded By Her Husband

Lori Loughlin reportedly wanted to take the same route as Felicity Huffman but was convinced otherwise by Mossimo Giannulli.

Next week, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman will be sentenced for her role in the college admissions scandal. She pleaded guilty after getting arrested for paying $15,000 to have her daughters SAT scores corrected. Huffman will likely only spend one month in jail, if that. However, the other famous figures from this scandal, Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, could be facing a much harsher punishment if they are convicted, according to Law and Crime.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,o00 to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isbabella, a spot at the University of Southern California. They also reportedly presented their daughters as crew recruits despite the fact that neither daughter is known to have ever participated in the sport. Unlike taking a plea deal as Huffman did, these famous parents are fighting the charges. They have claimed they were manipulated by Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the crime, and did not truly understand the way their money was to be used. Of course, it will be a challenge for them to convince a judge of this.

Loughlin and Giannulli have appeared to be in this whole thing together, holding hands while in public and offering one another support. But there have been quite a few rumors that their marriage is struggling in wake of the scandal. New reports say Loughlin initially wanted to take the plea deal they were offered but was dissuaded not to by her husband. Giannulli reportedly convinced Loughlin that taking a plea deal with only cause long term struggles, and prevent them from ever rebuilding their careers or fixing their reputations.

Now that the pair are facing federal fraud and money laundering charges and could end up with 40 years behind bars, Loughlin is reportedly regretting her decision to not take a plea deal like Huffman. Especially seeing how the public has in some ways been more forgiving towards Huffman than Loughlin because she apologized and showed remorse for her actions.

“In my desperation to be a good mother. I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot. I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair,” Huffman wrote in a letter to the judge.

I bet Lori Loughlin wishes she would have made a deal? Felicity Huffman Faces 1 Month in Jail, $20,000 Fine for College Scandal https://t.co/goDINndoz2 — JESSE JAMES (@1bigbeer) September 6, 2019

Loading...

Sources say Loughlin wishes she had taken the same path as Huffman.

“Lori regrets not doing what Felicity did,” said an insider close to the family.

Another source added, “Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers.”