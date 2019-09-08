‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Chooses Thomas Over Brooke & Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will make a dangerous decision. The dressmaker has always battled with feelings about guilt surrounding his children. Now it appears as if he may lose his wife, and maybe even his daughter, when he chooses Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) over them.

Ridge feels pressure from all sides. His marriage with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is under considerable strain because of Thomas. While Ridge holds her accountable for pushing his son off a cliff, she is still angry because he willfully kept Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity a secret.

The dressmaker is also trying to be there for his daughter, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy had to give up her daughter Phoebe when it came to light that she was actually Beth. Ridge had to comfort a heartbroken Steffy as her child was taken from her.

Thomas also recently confessed that Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) was right. He did chase Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) down Mulholland and was there when she went off the road. Ridge had been furious when he found out that his son had not called for help. Thomas said that he knew that it had been too late for Emma.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, tease that Ridge will cover up his son’s crimes. He will pay Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) another visit in prison. He will offer to pay Flo’s bail money. In exchange, he will ask Flo not to tell the cops what she knows about Thomas, Emma, and the accident.

Ridge admits something to Brooke in The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers video.

“My main priority is my son.”

He does not want Thomas to go to prison. However, Brooke feels that Thomas must pay for his crimes. She wants nothing to do with the designer and wants him out of her house, a fact which will infuriate Ridge even more, per Highlight Hollywood.

Since Thomas is their father’s main priority, it appears as if Ridge has chosen his favorite child. When Steffy learns that Ridge paid Flo’s bail money, she will be irate. She will feel betrayed by her father because he knows how she has suffered. Ridge’s decision to stand by Thomas may cost him his marriage and his daughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.