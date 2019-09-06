‘RHONY’ Cast Is Reportedly Campaigning For Jill Zarin To Return For Season 12 After Bethenny Frankel’s Exit

Could Jill Zarin return?

Could Jill Zarin be brought back to the Real Housewives of New York City for Season 12 after the sudden exit of Bethenny Frankel last month?

According to a September 5 report from the Daily Mail, a couple of cast members from the series are campaigning for Zarin to rejoin the cast now that Frankel, her former bestie, has left the show and feel she would be a great addition to Season 12.

“Look, Jill is a pain in the a** but she knows how to create great TV,” one cast member said.

“We just want Andy to bury the hatchet with Jill forgive her and bring her back,” another added. “Bethenny also wasn’t a fan of Jill, but now that she’s gone we should have Jill replace her.”

Because Bravo TV reportedly sided with Frankel after her falling out with Zarin years ago, Zarin hasn’t been able to reprise her role on the show. That said, after allegedly being fired by Andy Cohen after season four, she was allowed to appear on the series in a guest-starring role during its latest few seasons.

Zarin also made headlines in early 2018 when she suddenly reconnected with Frankel after years of estrangement at the funeral for Zarin’s late husband, Bobby Zarin.

While things between Zarin and some members of the show haven’t been friendly in recent years, she’s continued to maintain friendships with Ramona Singer and has been spotted with Singer on a number of occasions in recent weeks. She and Singer even spent time together with their daughters, Ally and Avery, respectively, in late August.

Loading...

Although the Daily Mail claimed that a couple of Zarin’s former co-stars were hoping to see her return to the show, the outlet also said that there were other cast members who weren’t on board with the possibility. In fact, one particular cast member said that she was siding with Cohen and didn’t feel the need to bring back the former “Housewife.”

“Watch the show blossom without Bethenny. We’ve already started filming and next season is going to be great,” the woman stated.

Another person who was also not named slammed Zarin for being desperate to return to the show and encouraged her to move on with her life. That same person said they’d be happier to see former star Carole Radziwill brought back for Season 12.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to air sometime next year on Bravo TV.